In a reality television genre saturated with shows about dating and finding romance, recent years have seen a surprising evolution to this concept: matchmaking programs. Spearheaded by Netflix, shows like Indian Matchmaking and Jewish Matchmaking have captured the hearts (and need for delicious drama) of many genre fans. These series offer both societal insight and your usual romantic mess, with the hosts guiding viewers through each culture's unique approach to helping people find love. Yet while these are entertaining and educational in so many ways, viewers have long had an issue with the over-reliance on often restrictive traditions that each matchmaker imposes upon their clients — which is what makes Muslim Matchmaker such a standout.

Created by Smriti Mundhra (who also made Indian Matchmaking), the series follows two women as they help Muslim singles learn about themselves, go on dates with potential partners, and hopefully meet the person they'll spend the rest of their lives with. But while this setup is almost an exact copy of the previous shows, viewers have been awed by how this project manages to not only carry cultural values but provide an affirming, thoroughly modern approach to the concept of matchmaking as a whole. In an easy yet hugely important twist, it puts the people before the traditions, honoring their culture while respecting every person's unique identity to create an affirming example of what matchmaking should look like today.

Matchmaker, Matchmaker, Make Me a Match…and Please Televise It

Image by Zanda Rice, Netflix

While they have their issues, it's extremely limiting to discount all of Muslim Matchmaker's contemporaries. The Indian and Jewish versions of this concept have been applauded for providing cultural knowledge some viewers wouldn't see otherwise; they offer insight into not only the concept of matchmaking but what it means to live as each identity today. The series' hosts Seema Taparia and Aleeza Ben Shalom emphasize why these traditions are important...it's just how focused they appear on preserving a certain version of these traditions that makes some viewers wary. Because, whether it be Taparia discussing how choosy women with important jobs might scare Indian men or Shalom failing to really dig into each client's beliefs and actions, audiences were often shocked by how these interesting programs fail to explore common cultural beliefs that regard certain members of each community — usually women — as lesser. It was an unfortunate trend in each program that made the matchmakers appear more focused on keeping things the way they've always been than validating their clients' unique personalities, with these often antiquated views shaming the participants (and some viewers) for not practicing each identity "the way they're supposed to."

At first, Muslim Matchmaker seems like a carbon copy of these other shows. It follows Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady as they meet with single Muslims across the country, conducting initial meetings with each person before trying to pair them up with others of their identity that they believe could be a good match. The trial couples follow the rule of three: three months, three dates, three hundred questions, with each of these steps meant to grant them a framework to foster meaningful connections. While their approach is distinct, the hosts aren't immediately dissimilar from Shalom and Taparia's when it comes to finding matches — that is, until viewers see them actually speak to the clients. And we watch them genuinely affirm each person's relationship with their Muslim identity, never judging those who have an "atypical" approach to their spirituality and always taking the time to learn about them as a peer, not some romantic superior. They make it clear that their priorities are to these people, not to traditional norms, and in doing so offer a genuine insight into modern Muslim dating like audiences have never seen before.

‘Muslim Matchmaker’ Isn’t Your Typical Dating Show

While Muslim Matchmaker provides nuanced conversations about people's level of faith, that isn't to say the other series are completely stringent in how someone should practice their culture...well, at least in Jewish Matchmaking. Because, despite its popularity, Indian Matchmaking has received critique since its premiere for the dehumanizing way Taparia treats her clients (she often refers to each of them as "biodata" rather than people) and how she is quick to ridicule anyone who doesn't behave according to the very traditional ways she believes an Indian person should. Shalom, on the other hand, is actually quite affirming and rarely criticizes clients for not abiding by certain aspects of the culture. The main flaw with Jewish Matchmaking is how the series rarely digs into each participant's thoughts and wants, often presenting them at face-value and only taking the time to really understand them when they have negative qualities that make for dramatic television. It creates an image of Jewish dating that, while impactful, is extremely limited, rarely going beyond one set idea of how this process should look and not exploring the concept as much as the series could.

Muslim Matchmaker's emphasis on not only affirming clients but exploring the many ways Muslim singles date today is largely owed to its hosts, two women who know how it feels dating when you're seen as "different" by your community. Elhady especially discusses how her life as a divorced Muslim woman shows her what it feels like to be looked down on; this lived sense of empathy makes her conversations with clients about things like fatphobia in Muslim society, the ostracization of older Muslim women, and the intersectional experience of Black Muslims so much more resonant for viewers. The matchmakers also approach the whole experience in a thoroughly modern way that appreciates tradition but recognizes the importance of unique identity, always validating how each person lives their faith (they offer a great lesson on the "haram-halal ratio") and encouraging them to explore it further with their future partner. Combine this with their readiness to call out things like misogyny and wanton rudeness in their clients, and the women not only provide an experience that explores the modern Muslim identity but offers great lessons on how anyone today should approach the dating scene. This is all grounded in finding clients happy, healthy relationships, a focus that permeates every moment of the series and makes it one of the most feel-good shows out right now.

These Singles Are Lucky To Have a ‘Muslim Matchmaker’