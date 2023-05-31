Reading a screenplay can often be a different experience from what you would see on the big screen. The words on the page can be identical to what you see or sometimes so changed around that it is hard to tell what you are watching. The writer is the one who dictates the pace and when the audience discovers new information. When reading a screenplay, you can see the initial intent of the work and can often provide a larger context to the work that has been made.

Something these Redditors understand is the role a screenplay plays in the process. As a blueprint, it is a reference for all the artists and collaborators to work on the movie. A screenplay is crafted meticulously, though: every word and stage direction is carefully chosen.

10 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

The screenplay for Taxi Driver derived from a dark point in writer Paul Schrader's life when he lived in New York, as documented in The Tomorrow Show with Tom Snyder. The story follows Robert De Niro's character Travis Bickle, an insomniac that picks up a late-night taxi route in the dilapidated New York City streets.

Redditor insurgentart mentions reading the ones that speak to you, as Taxi Driver was at the top of the list. The structure shows a human slowly succumbing to their neuroses. The use of narration acts as a way into the mind of Travis, who serves as an unreliable narrator. Not to mention one of the long living classic lines is delivered by De Niro when he looks in the mirror and says, “You talkin’ to me?”

9 'When Harry Met Sally' (1989)

From legendary romantic comedy writer Nora Ephron is the story of two good friends over many years whose inevitable character differences bring them together.

Redditor joestraynge named When Harry Met Sally on his personal must-read list. The script is one of the best for romantic comedies. Ephron perfectly sets the characters up in their ways but uses an episodic narrative to ease out what the characters really need from each other.

8 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Jeff Bridges, as The Dude, is a slacker that just wants his rug back and is swept up into solving a kidnapping plot before he is killed. Written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, the comedy comes from the dim-witted but earnest characters they created.

The Big Lebowskishows great characters in extraordinary circumstances. The Dude doesn’t change much as a character which is typically the number one rule. Instead, he remains the relaxed and easy person he always is. It is the fatal flaws of the characters that make their actions believable. Redditor e-rider explains, "[the screenplay] Is a great example of how to weave intelligent storytelling into scenes involving comically dense characters."

7 'Memento' (2000)

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan is a time-jumping narrative that takes a man with short-term memory loss on a journey to find his wife's murderer. The movie is presented backward as the protagonist, played by Guy Pearce, can't form new memories.

Red_Goes_Faster57 put Mementoas number one when naming their three best screenplays. It is a great script that doesn't follow a traditional narrative, though there is a fairly routine story underneath the complex structure. The movie puts us with the protagonist in the main minutes, giving the audience the delight of having to figure things out along the way with an unreliable narrator.

6 'The Social Network' (2010)

Winning an Academy Award for the screenplay Aaron Sorkin takes the audience into the creation of Facebook. Actors Jessie Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield play the two best friends whose world turns upside down upon launching their new social media app.

Sorkin is the master of dialogue as he takes characters with serious intent and has them duel it out with quick-spitted verbiage. The user zeissman said, "The Social Network is a fantastic read, but it's in a very particular style." The heavy dialogue is part of this as it serves a character like Mark Zuckerberg, who is insecure and uses his brilliance as a way to defend himself from people.

5 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Writer, director, and producer Dan Gilroy created an indie cult classic with his script about a con man desperate for work, so he turned to crime journalism. He becomes the first on the scene to capture the horrible events of L.A.’s underground.

Redditor IanJeffreyMartin included Nightcrawler on his list. The script shows how lines can blur for a character in their sanity and their outward actions. The journalist's obsession manifests into a career he had no original intention of creating.

4 'Moonlight' (2016)

Berry Jenkins brought home an Academy Award for his intimate story that tracks the coming of age of a boy living in Liberty City, Miami, Florida. Jenkins chronicles three chapters of Chiron as he comes to terms with his identity and sexuality.

Joestraynge also named Moonlight on his list of screenplays to read for beginners. The characters' environment doesn't allow them to speak their whole truth; we can only fully understand what the characters are experiencing through their actions. Other methods used to show without telling are the symbols he uses, like the use of water throughout the movie, representing the fluidity within ourselves. This creates a wider subtext for the reader to understand the characters better.

3 'The Godfather' (1972)

The ultimate mafia film that was the first of its kind comes from Novelist Mario Puzo, adapted by him and Francis Ford Coppola for the screen. The portrait of the mafia family, the Corleones, has long been a favorite for fans and critics.

Redditor joshbarkey agreed with the list from joestraynge. The Godfather speaks in metaphors and analogies, branching into different meanings and diving into subtext The characters played by actors Al Pacino, James Cann, and Marlon Brando all have motives that lead to consequences in their life; their depth and complexity within their family dynamic create unmanufactured drama.

2 'Get Out' (2017)

When a young Black man goes to his white girlfriend's parent's house for the weekend, unsettling events begin to occur that make Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) question his safety. The thriller/suspense film reads similarly to the Hitchcock era of surprise.

Jordan Peele's debut feature blew people away as he drew on Black culture and American racism to deliver a biting and thrilling movie. IanJeffreyMartin included it on his list along with many others as the movie is unique on the page in how reality and the surreal are blended. Blending the elements of comedy and horror together allows the environment to feel real and can paint a better picture of what Peele wants the audience to conceptualize.

1 'La La Land' (2016)

A new-age movie musical about a couple of dreamers who share some time together as they get their careers going in Los Angeles. Ryan Gosling is the cynical jazz musician, while Emma Stone plays the auditioning actress waiting for her big chance.

Redditor Janizzary notes to watch out for writer/director scripts when reading, as camera angles and other elements don't reflect a screenplay. But in the case of La La Land, Damien Chazelle can create immense pace on the page and screen. We can see this throughout his work, as music is often a key inspiration. Everything feels timed to perfection on the page and hits the beats right as the characters need to.

