Few literary pleasures beat a good fantasy book; there's nothing like getting lost in an immersive magical world. That said, a lot of fantasy novels can be challenging and inaccessible, particularly for those new to the genre. Fantasy newbies probably wouldn't want to start with the millennia-spanning hugeness of the Malazan series or the incredibly dense and wordy Moonrise by Greer Gilman.

Far better to start with something lighter, with fast-moving plots and clear prose. With this in mind, this list looks at some great starter fantasy series for readers looking to get in on the arcane action. Whether you're chasing the name of the wind, navigating the treacherous alleys of Camorr, soaring through floating cities, or learning wizardry in a world of dragons and archipelagos, the following fantasy series offers something for every kind of adventurer.

10 'The Inheritance Cycle' (2002-2011)

by Christopher Paolini

"Live in the present, remember the past, and fear not the future, for it doesn't exist and never shall." Though flawed, Christopher Paolini's Inheritance Cycle (begun when the author was a teenager) represents a breezy, unchallenging intro to the genre. It takes place in the land of Alagaësia, where dragons once soared freely until an oppressive ruler, Galbatorix, decimated their numbers and seized absolute control. After farm boy Eragon discovers a dragon egg, he becomes swept up in this epic struggle.

Paolini draws on many familiar fantasy tropes and conventions, but it won't be a problem for newcomers to the genre. The plot is brisk, the lore is vivid, and the writing style is accessible. The characters do lack some complexity, generally relegated to simply being "good guys" and "bad guys," but the magic, drama, and draconic action make up for a lot. The highlight of the series is the bond between the protagonist and his dragon, Saphira.