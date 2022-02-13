The late 1920s saw the end of the silent era and the rise of the talkies. Escapist entertainment appealed to the masses during the hardships of the Great Depression. This is a time when Hollywood's economy grew substantially, and innovations like sound and Technicolor expanded the potential for screen artistry.

In the 1930s, Hollywood's golden age rose to new heights, with industry-shaking successes across various genres. The social aspects and politics of some of these pictures may have aged a bit, while some titles remain positively, truly, timeless.

'King Kong' (1931)

Few movies can ignite one's sense of wonder, awe and imagination quite like Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Shoedsack's monster mash. King Kong used then-state-of-the-art special effects to tell an exciting and earnestly heartfelt story about a beast who falls for a beauty.

'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

The most-watched movie in history is as great and as timeless as it gets. Victor Fleming's fantasy musical adapted L. Frank Baum's bestseller with wondrous Technicolor visuals, and unforgettable characters performed by some of the studio system's most talented actors.

For over eight decades, this has remained the gold standard for family entertainment. The Wizard of Ozwas one of the Library of Congress's inaugural 25 films selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 1989.

'Frankenstein' (1931)

So scary for its time it was released with a candid pre-show warning for the audience, James Whale's big-screen take on Mary Shelley's science-fiction novel starred Boris Karloff as the titular scientist's terrifying monster.

Frankenstein is the granddaddy of all monster films; along with Dracula, its success inspired the classic era of Universal monsters. Whale's esteemed 1935 sequel Bride of Frankenstein is arguably even better, a spine-tingling horror film with the added emotional oomph of a doomed romance.

'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' (1939)

Along with Rear Window, Vertigo and of course It's a Wonderful Life, this is one of Jimmy Stewart's best-known films. Co-starring Jean Arthur and Claude Rains, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington is about a young idealist who uncovers corruption in the U.S. Senate.

It's a film about systemic corruption, but because this is a Frank Capra picture, it's funny and inspiring mostly, in lieu of grim. It's remained relevant throughout successive political eras. This is one of the great patriotic Hollywood films.

'Stagecoach' (1939)

John Ford and John Wayne made over a dozen movies together (most of them Westerns). Their first collaboration is among the most iconic films in the genre. It's a simple, masterfully executed adventure film about archetypal, memorable characters traveling to New Mexico under the looming threat of violence.

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

The first animated film in history was a huge gamble for Walt Disney, but the creative genius defied the odds and delivered a film that audiences flocked to. It would be tough to overstate its influence in pop culture, the entertainment industry and beyond. It's a striking masterpiece, and among the most groundbreaking artistic works of the 20th century.

From the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the family fantasy classic endures thanks to groundbreaking hand-drawn animation, catchy songs, superb slapstick, romance, and one of cinema's greatest villains in the unfathomably wicked and heartless queen.

'Duck Soup' (1933)

No list of the funniest, most influential comedies ever made is complete without Duck Soup, the Marx Brothers' crown jewel, and an untouchable blend of political satire and all-out farce. Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini banned the film from his country. So, this is vital comedy.

'Gone With the Wind' (1939)

Still the highest-grossing movie ever by a margin if adjusting for inflation, Gone With the Wind swept the Oscars in what is widely considered Hollywood's most artistically accomplished year. Based on Margaret Mitchell's novel, the epic drama (with a runtime of just under four hours) stars Vivien Leigh as a steel-true Southern belle, and Clark Gable as a cynical, dashing philanderer who falls for her.

Gone With the Wind is indispensable film history, and Victor Fleming's humanistic filmmaking is still positively electrifying; Gone With the Wind is also the target of boundless modern criticism for its sanitized depiction of slavery.

'M' (1931)

Equal parts innovative and chilling, Fritz Lang's German thriller was Peter Lorre's breakthrough role. Here, the Hungarian-American actor played a serial killer who targets children. Lorre would go on to appear in such Hollywood classics as The Maltese Falcon and Casablanca.

In addition to being a damn good thriller that still provokes and unsettles over 90 years later, Mis notable for its use of sound in storytelling (the killer's whistling is a motif) at the dawn of the talkies. M's influence is all over later crime classics.

'It Happened One Night' (1934)

A magnificent rom-com is a jewel in Frank Capra's crown, starring Claudette Colbert as a spoiled heiress and Clark Gable as a no-nonsense reporter who reluctantly falls in love with her. The '30s and '40s were a golden era of romantic comedies (some of the greatest include Bringing Up Baby, The Thin Man, Top Hat and the unremembered masterpiece Trouble in Paradise).

'The Lady Vanishes' (1938)

Alfred Hitchcock made the big move from the U.K. to Hollywood (on the watch of Hollywood super-produder David O. Selznick) at the end of the 1930s; his penultimate British film is this virtually perfect blend of suspense, comedy and romance.

The first and most famous of many adaptations of The Wheel Spins by Ethel Lina White, the thriller stars Margaret Lockwood as a young traveler who unravels a conspiracy as she seeks for an elderly woman (Dame May Whitty) who has mysteriously vanished from a train. It's hard to find any fault in the film; it's blend of tense, hilarious and romantic that Hitchcock would only further hone with North by Northwest over two decades later.

'City Lights' (1931)

Charlie Chaplin's most enduring work is the ultimate romantic comedy. Chaplin's iconic Tramp falls for a beautiful flower girl (Virginia Cherrill) and thusly embarks upon an odyssey of antics in hopes of making her see—with the indirect aide of a drunken millionaire (Harry Myers).

City Lights is perhaps best known for its final moments, which will bring tears to even the most cynical of eyes. Years into the revolution of the talkies, a master of cinema proved the deepest emotions can be expressed without words.

