Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the best animated movies that many people might not yet have seen. Their picks include cult classics, blockbusters from yesteryear, and terrific films that flew under the radar.

Their recommendations span a range of genres, making for a great odyssey across the history of animation. The medium has always been at the cutting edge of visual storytelling, and these movies are the cream of the crop.

10 'Tokyo Godfathers' (2003)

Tokyo Godfathers is a tender film by animation legend Satoshi Kon. Until most of his work, features no sci-fi or fantasy elements and instead focuses on three homeless characters in contemporary Tokyo: a middle-aged man named Gin, a transgender woman named Hana, and teenage runaway Miyuki.

On Christmas Eve, they stumble upon an abandoned baby while rummaging through the trash. Determined to find the child's parents and provide it with a loving home, the unlikely group finds themselves on a remarkable adventure across the bustling city. "I'm a mess of tears throughout Tokyo Godfathers. It's just got so much heart," said Redditor wilsonw.

9 'The Triplets of Belleville' (2003)

The Triplets of Belleville revolves around Madame Souza, an elderly woman who embarks on a mission to rescue her kidnapped grandson, Champion, with the help of the eponymous triplets, former music hall stars. The journey leads them to the metropolis of Belleville, where they encounter a seedy underworld and a bizarre cycling-obsessed mafia.

The unique animation style blends traditional hand-drawn techniques with clever use of color and perspective. There is little dialogue, with the film relying on music and visuals to convey the emotion and drive the narrative forward. "I thought that movie was a fever dream," said user Corgiboom.

8 'Millennium Actress' (2001)

Another Satoshi Kon gem, Millennium Actress centers on Chiyoko Fujiwara, a famous actress who has retired from the screen. When a documentary filmmaker sets out to make a film about her, he discovers that Chiyoko's life and career are intertwined with a mysterious man she met as a young girl. As the narrative unfolds, the line between reality and fiction blurs, transporting viewers through different time periods and film genres.

User Beautiful-Mission-31 called Millennium Actress "a wonderful character study acting as a metaphor for reincarnation with some great editing (especially in the transitions)." "A masterpiece of cinematic storytelling," added user Onyesonwu.

7 'Rock-a-Doodle' (1991)

Animator Don Bluth made several brilliant movies, including The Legend of NIMH, The Land Before Time, and Anastasia. One of his lesser-known projects is this musical adventure. Rock-a-Doodle follows a young boy named Edmond, who is transformed into a cat by the evil Grand Duke of Owls. After the world is plunged into darkness, it's up to Edmond to defeat the Duke and restore balance.

Rock-a-Doodle was a critical and commercial failure, but some Redditors felt it was underrated. User RepresentativeAd3433 described it as "an animated masterpiece [...] featuring the singing talents of Glen Campbell and Ellen Greene."

6 'Cats Don't Dance' (1997)

Danny the Cat arrives in Los Angeles with hopes of becoming a star. However, he soon discovers that the entertainment industry is biased against animals and their aspirations. Undeterred, Danny rallies together a group of fellow animal performers to prove that talent knows no boundaries.

Cats Don't Dance was a box office bomb but received positive reviews, with particular praise for the music by Randy Newman. "Cats Don’t Dance feels like a perfect companion with Who Framed Roger Rabbit [...] set in the same time period of early Hollywood’s Golden Age and going for similar themes. Also animated wonderfully," said Redditor NozakiMufasa.

5 'The Last Unicorn' (1982)

The Last Unicorn is an enchanting film based on the classic novel by Peter S. Beagle. The Unicorn (voiced by Mia Farrow) discovers that she may be the last of her kind. Determined to find her lost kin, she embarks on a perilous journey accompanied by the bumbling magician Schmendrick (Alan Arkin) and the fierce Molly Grue (Tammy Grimes).

The artwork has aged remarkably well and is still gorgeous and immersive. "The whole thing is beautifully animated, and it's one of those movies where, to an adult, it's a bit of an acid trip, but a kid will just take it at face value," said Redditor maycontainknots.

4 'Song of the Sea' (2014)

Song of the Sea draws on Irish folklore to produce a unique and memorable aesthetic. Young girl Saoirse learns that she is a selkie — a mythical creature that can transform from human to seal. Her powers come with responsibility, so she and her brother Ben set out to save the spirit world.

It was directed by Irish animator Tomm Moore, who also made The Secret of Kells and, most recently, Wolfwalkers. Notably, Brendan Gleeson voices the children's lighthouse keeper father Conor. "The art looks like a children's picture book and the animation is absolutely gorgeous. I love everything about this movie but hardly ever see people talk about it," said Redditor UnearthlyRamen.

3 'Rise of the Guardians' (2012)

Rise of the Guardians centers around a group of mythical characters — Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman), and the Sandman — who join forces with the newly recruited Jack Frost (Chris Pine) to protect children from the nefarious Pitch Black (Jude Law), also known as the Boogeyman.

"It's like The Avengers with fairy tale characters," said user midaswale. "Great movie! Super fun. I like the different takes on the normal characters that we all know," said Redditor Here4Conversation2.

2 '9' (2009)

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a small ragdoll-like robot (voiced by Elijah Wood) awakens, learning that he is the latest of nine such creations, all of which have a mysterious destiny. A master class in world-building and economical storytelling, 9 is one of the most intriguing animated movies of the 2000s and is still well worth watching.

"[9] has some really dark themes and has a super cool art style. It’s one of the most underrated animated films ever. I’ll always find a spot to bring this movie up if I can because there’s barely any discourse about this movie anywhere online," said user ThatRandomIdiot.

1 'Wizards' (1977)

Ralph Bakshi was a trailblazer of '70s and '80s animation, producing notable works like Fritz the Cat and 1978's Lord of the Rings, which was a big inspiration for Peter Jackson. One of his finest movies is Wizards, set in a post-apocalyptic world where magic clashes with technology. At the heart of the story are twin wizards, Avatar and Blackwolf, who possess opposing powers and ideologies.

Avatar uses his magic to restore harmony and hope to the ravaged Earth. Meanwhile, Blackwolf, consumed by darkness and fueled by ancient technology, seeks to conquer the land and unleash an army of mutants "[Bakshi is] an underrated animated filmmaker, in my opinion," said Redditor WillHandJack. "Wizards was the first one I saw and it's always been my favorite. The message is still very relevant today too."

