Legendary star and filmmaker, Clint Eastwood is a man of many talents who has maintained an impressive career for over 60 years. He's universally known for iconic performances in classic Westerns such as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Hang 'Em High and Unforgiven.

While Eastwood's internationally recognized for his Westerns, he's also known for other successful films in an array of different genres. From his early movies including Kelly's Heroes and Dirty Harry to later hits like Escape from Alcatraz, The Bridges Over Madison County and Gran Torino, these are 10 must-see movies starring Eastwood that aren't Westerns.

1 'Play Misty for Me' (1971)

A mysterious woman calls into Dave's popular radio show every night requesting him to play the same song. The unknown caller happens to run into Dave at a local bar and the two start to casually see each other. When Dave's ex-girlfriend comes back into the picture, his new fling doesn't take it too well as she goes to the extreme to keep him around.

Play Misty for Me was Eastwood's directorial debut and is a slow-burning psychological thriller that strikes fear in audiences with basic scare tactics. The movie also stars Jessica Walter who went on to star in Arrested Development and the animated series, Archer. Eastwood pays a slight homage to the film at the beginning of one his most iconic movie,Dirty Harry. In the background of the opening scene, there's a cinema marquee with Play Misty for Me listed.

2 'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

Veteran boxing trainer, Frankie Dunn, likes to keep to himself and only trusts his long-time friend and co-worker, Eddie. When an aspiring boxer from Missouri asks Dunn to train her, he refuses as he doesn't train women but after his prizefighter signs with another manager, he agrees to help her.

Million Dollar Baby earned Eastwood his second Academy Award for Best Director and earned a nomination for Best Actor. The movie won several other Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actress for Hilary Swank and Best Supporting Actor for Morgan Freeman. While Eastwood's known for being both directing and starring in his movies, he's also a composer and even composed the music for Million Dollar Baby.

3 'Magnum Force' (1973)

Police officer, Harry Calahan learns that a group of vigilantes has been executed criminals who have managed to escape punishment. Despite being ordered to back off by superior, Calahan investigates and starts to suspect that his former partner's responsible for the murders.

Magnum Force is an action neo-noir film and Eastwood's second appearance as the rogue cop, Harry Calahan. The sequel also stars Hal Holbrook, Mitchell Ryan and David Soul who later starred in the hit buddy-cop series,Starsky & Hutchas Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Huctchinson. Holbrook was an established star of the stage but after Magnum Force, he went on to play notable supporting roles including Deepthroat in the political drama, All the President's Men.

4 'The Bridges of Madison County' (1995)

Photojournalist, Robert Kincaid, travels to Iowa on assignment to photograph the famous bridges of Madison County where he meets a housewife, Francesca. With her husband and children away, Robert and Francesca develop a friendship that blooms into a romance, but they soon realize that they have unfortunately, met too late.

The Bridges of Madison County is a bittersweet love story based off the 1992 best-selling novel by Robert James Waller and pairs Eastwood with Oscar-winning actress, Meryl Streep. Other actresses including Anjelica Huston, Isabella Rossellini and Jessica Lange were considered for the role of Francesca, but Eastwood insisted on Streep who was the actor's original choice from the beginning.

5 'Gran Torino' (2008)

Retired mechanic and Korean War veteran, Walt, is unhappy about the number of minority families moving into his Michigan neighborhood that has become overridden by gang violence and crime. When Walt catches gang members trying to force a kid into stealing his Ford Torino, Walt chases them off and ends up becoming an unlikely hero for the young man.

After the success of Million Dollar Baby, Eastwood returned to the big screen in Gran Torino as both actor and director. Even at the age of 78, Eastwood still proves himself to be a worthy action hero in this powerful drama and teaches audiences that no one's ever too old to learn. Despite the movie's massive box office success and positive reception, the movie was snubbed by the Academy and didn't receive a single nomination.

6 'Tightrope' (1984)

New Orleans detective, Wes Block, is assigned to investigate a series of brutal murders involving young women in the French Quarter that have police baffled. As Wes tries to find the killer before he claims another victim, he starts to struggle with his own dark temptations that are only heightened when he falls for the psychologist assigned to the case.

Tightrope is a psychological thriller directed and written by Richard Tuggle who had previously worked with Eastwood on Escape from Alcatraz. Eastwood plays a hard-nosed cop who doesn't respect women, but he manages to redeem himself by the end. While Tuggle received credit as director, Tightrope was primarily directed by Eastwood who took over after realizing that Tuggle worked too slow.

7 'In the Line of Fire' (1993)

Frank Horrigan is a Secret Service agent, Frank Horrigan, starts to receive harassing phone calls from an unknown man who also happens to know detailed information about the agent's failure to protect President John F. Kennedy. When the caller makes a threat on the current president, Horrigan will stop at nothing to avoid history from repeating itself.

In the Line of Fire is an intense game of cat and mouse starring Eastwood, John Malkovich, Rene Russo and Dylan McDermott. The political thriller's directed by Wolfgang Peterson who is best known for directing The NeverEnding Story and Harrison Ford'sAir Force One. In the Line of Fire was nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Malkovich.

8 'Escape from Alcatraz' (1979)

Hardened criminal, Frank Morris, has a history of breaking out of prison and is transferred to serve the remainder of his life sentence at the maximum security prison, Alcatraz. Frank quickly figures out the prison's inhumane treatment and conditions that the inmates are forced to live in and is pushed to the breaking point until he finally decides to do the unthinkable and plan an escape.

Escape from Alcatraz is directed by Don Siegel who started out in the Warner Bros. film library and established himself as a filmmaker with the science-fiction thriller, Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Eastwood and Siegel worked on five films together including Coogan's Bluff, The Beguiled and Dirty Harry. This prison drama also stars Patrick McGoohan, Fred Ward and Danny Glover in his film debut.

9 'Kelly's Heroes' (1970)

During World War II, a group of American soldiers encounter an intoxicated German officer who tells them about a golden fortune buried in enemy territory. Private Kelly and a few of his ambitious comrades devise a plan to sneak across enemy line and steal the gold even if it costs them their lives.

Kelly's Heroes is a dramady heist movie starring Eastwood, Telly Savalas, Don Rickles, Carroll O'Connor and Donald Sutherland. The movie was inspired by the true story of U.S. troops and German civilians who stole a fortune from the German National Gold Reserves in 1945. The robbery held the Guinness Book of World Record for Greatest robbery from 1956 until 2000.

10 'Dirty Harry' (1971)

Officer Harry Calahan manages to rescue a girl from her kidnaper but when he violates the suspect's civil rights, authorities are forced to drop the charges and release him. As soon as he gets out, the suspect hijacks a school bus of children forcing Calahan to go after him again and stopping him with necessary force.

Dirty Harry was Eastwood's first appearance as the no nonsense cop, Harry Calahan which is considered to be one of Eastwood's signature roles. Before Eastwood signed on, other stars including John Wayne, Steve McQueen and Paul Newman were offered the job. Newman had no desire to do a violent cop movie, but instead recommended Eastwood for the part.

