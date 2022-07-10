It might be easiest to assume that short movies will feel like quick, fast-paced watches, and long movies will feel slow and drawn out, but it's not always that simple. It might be more common that short goes with fast and long goes with slow, but there are interesting exceptions to the rule.

Ahead are five films that feel fast-paced throughout some incredibly long runtimes (180 minutes and over) and five films that feel slow or deliberately paced despite some very short runtimes (75 minutes or shorter). It's not to say that the long, fast-paced films are automatically better or that the slow-paced films are slow in a bad way; just that in each instance, the two sets of five films go against the grain when it comes to the supposed link between film length and film pacing.

'Love Exposure' (2008) — A Fast-Paced 237 minutes

Clocking in at almost four hours long, Love Exposure is arguably one of the craziest and most unpredictable movies ever made. It tackles religion, perversion, martial arts, crime, unrequited love, and unethical forms of photography while balancing numerous genres, including comedy, romance, drama, and action.

It's messy, but it's never dull, and viewers will know they're sucked into the film's strange world when the title finally shows up nearly an hour into the film, and it feels perfectly fitting. As far as long movies that feel quick to watch go, Love Exposure has to be one of the most notable.

'Petite Maman' (2021) — A Slow-Paced 72 minutes

Petite Maman focuses on a young girl who finds another girl her age while exploring a forest near her mother's old house. They start a friendship almost immediately and soon realize they have many mysterious similarities.

The film is just 72 minutes long but is very slowly paced, taking its time to set up its characters and premise. Scenes are quiet and seem to extend out for a long time, and the use of music is very sparse, adding to this sense of slowness and serenity. It's a film that manages to do a lot in its short runtime, as you come away from it feeling like it was a good deal longer than just 70-something minutes.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013) — A Fast-Paced 180 minutes

Martin Scorsese's crime epic The Wolf of Wall Street is a non-stop film with a very long runtime. It tracks the rise and (very minimal) fall of Jordan Belfort and the way he amassed a huge fortune through corrupt Wall Street practices.

The film covers a lot of ground very quickly and, in replicating Belfort's life, aims to bombard the viewers' senses with sex, drugs, hilarious debauchery, and literally hundreds of F-bombs. There's always so much (arguably too much) going on, which means that The Wolf of Wall Street is unlikely to bore anyone who watches it, despite its mammoth three-hour length.

'Wavelength' (1967) — A Slow-Paced 43 Minutes

At less than three-quarters of an hour, Wavelength might not sound like it's too much to handle. Even viewers expecting an experimental film — and all the oddities that can come with it — will be reassured by its being shorter than many TV episodes.

Those viewers, however, may not know just what Wavelength's 43 minutes entails: a single shot of a mostly empty room, the camera constantly zooming in, and now and then, a few people coming into the room to do odd things before leaving. Even by experimental art film standards, it's out there, but anyone who wants to honestly complete the 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die list will have to endure it.

'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' (2001) — A Fast-Paced 224 minutes

In perhaps one of the greatest - if not the greatest - sports movie of all time, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India pulls off the minor miracle of making one of the slowest - if not the slowest - sports of all time, cricket, fast-paced, exciting, and entertaining... and does it within a nearly four-hour runtime to boot.

It demonstrates the power of great storytelling and editing in this regard, as you don't have to be a cricket fan to get swept up in this story about a high-stakes game of cricket between a ragtag group of unfairly-taxed townspeople and a far more experienced (and cocky) British team in 1890s India. It's a great film that achieves so much that even the smallest-bladdered viewers will forgive the epic length.

'Ariel' (1988) — A Slow-Paced 73 minutes

Ariel is one of the quietest and most unassuming crime films ever made. It's a semi-comedic but mostly sad story about down-on-their-luck people trying to get by in life and dealing with corruption and the general unfairness of life around them.

It has a strange, almost detached tone that makes the audience feel a little distant from the characters, and the continual feeling of wanting to understand them better may explain why the pace feels slow. Still, it works wonders for the odd tone the film is trying to convey, and even if it's tough to wrap your head around it completely, Ariel leaves an impact (and won't take up too much of anyone's time, either).

'Grindhouse' (2007) — A Fast-Paced 191 minutes

Grindhouse is two films in one — Planet Terror and Death Proof - rolled into one double feature, plus a few fake movie trailers for good measure. As a throwback to exploitation cinema from the 1970s, it's pretty relentless in its entertainment — and has a tremendous amount of violence and death - meaning it never really has the chance to slow down or feel boring.

Given one half focuses on a zombie outbreak storyline, and the other is about a serial killer stuntman who hunts groups of women in his muscle car, it's always loud, fast, funny, and entertaining throughout all of its 191 minutes.

'Manos: The Hands of Fate' (1966) — A Slow-Paced 70 minutes

Image via Emerson Film Enterprises

Manos: The Hands of Fate is one of the worst movies of all time and centers on a poorly executed premise about a family coming into contact with a bizarre cult.

It's a merciful 70 minutes, but at the same time, it's the rare slow-paced short feature film that likely wasn't intended to be slow-paced. Even by slow-burn horror standards, the pacing is glacial, and it's just one of those movies where not much happens, this being one of the reasons why it's so looked down upon. Except for people who love bad movies, Manos: The Hands of Fate should be avoided at all costs.

'Les Vampires' (1915) — A Fast-Paced 422 minutes

Amongst the greatest films that are officially 100 years old or older, Les Vampires is an epic narrative that tells one complete story over ten installments. It involves several mysterious, underground criminal gangs competing for control over Paris and a journalist's quest to uncover these gangs once and for all (with some help from his friends).

Despite running for a bit over seven hours, Les Vampires keeps things snappy and entertaining by having a complex plot full of outrageous plot twists, fun heist scenes, and a good bit of action to spice things up. Out of all the films that reach this kind of runtime, it truly is one of the easiest (and most fun) to watch.

'This Is Not a Film' (2011) — A Slow-Paced 75 minutes

This Is Not a Film is a challenging documentary made by a director, Jafar Panahi, under house arrest, who was also banned from making films at all for 20 years (which explains the title).

It aims to capture life under the conditions Panahi lived under, and a large part of that is making the audience feel nervousness, boredom, and isolation. While it's not a fun film, it uses its slow pace well to evoke empathy, present what unfair imprisonment entails, and make viewers ponder the question of what makes a film in the first place.

