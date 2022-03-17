With St. Patrick's Day approaching, bring out the garish, green hats, grab an ice-cold Bailey's or Guinness, and settle down to watch these Irish movie classics. If you've not already seen these gems, you need to catch yerself on! From history to music and from comedy to drama, these eight must-see Irish movies have got all bases covered for you. And from the more recent Belfast to the 1993 Daniel Day-Lewis starring In the Name of the Father, this selection features big names and lesser-known movies alike, all adorning a gorgeous Irish accent, as they should!

8 In the Name of the Father (1993)

This moving and traumatic telling of the infamous "Troubles" in Ireland shows a young Daniel Day-Lewis really pouring his all into the turbulent background of his heritage. His Belfast accent is immaculate, from the pacing to the enunciation. He gives a very emotionally tortured performance, but still maintains that jack-the-lad Irish charm and sense of humor. Indeed, In the Name of the Father is a political film and is not afraid to expose the corruptions in figures of authority and sheds light on real-life injustices. Based on the life and wrongful incarceration of Gerry Conlon of 'The Guilford Four', this movie shows those who are mistreated rising up and claiming their voice. However, more than anything else, this movie is about a son wanting to do right by his father and fight for what he believes is right.

7 The Wind that Shakes the Barley (2006)

Ken Loach's historical drama stars Cillian Murphy and Pádraic Delaney as the O'Donovan brothers, caught up in the Irish War of Independence, followed by the Irish Civil War, both taking place in the early 1900s. Similarly to In the Name of the Father, the core familial bound is the heart of the movie, coupled with the backdrop of war and Irish politics. Murphy and Delaney both provide highly moving and heart-breaking performances, as we are reminded how many young men have been dragged into the foibles of war, throughout history. Set in the stunning landscapes of County Cork, the typography of the movie really helps transport us to the past, and places right within the battlefields.

6 Belfast (2021)

This coming of age film by movie veteran Kenneth Branagh is a love letter to his childhood and upbringing. Of course, the city of Belfast can rarely be discussed without mentions of the British Army and the IRA, and, indeed, these two tribes play a major part in the film. However, Belfast offers the novelty of seeing this through a child's eyes: the struggle doesn't become The Troubles, but trying to have a childhood amongst it. Like Channel 4's Derry Girls, the need for things like sweet shops, friends, music, crushes, and games all become so vital and necessary. Belfast offers a form of innocence and nostalgic in an otherwise tumultuous environment.

5 Disco Pigs (2001)

This warped teenage love story showcases another great performance by Cillian Murphy. The contrast but appeal to this entry, compared to the others so far, is that it isn't reliant on politics or history in order to make it an "Irish" film. Indeed, the topics and themes of the other entries are of great importance (and certainly don't lack the Irish talent), but the charm of Disco Pigs is that it's not a story about Ireland. It is a compelling, universal story that happens to be told by Irish people.

4 Once (2007)

A lighter love story this time, Once makes one want to get and make some moves, as its music is as powerful and infectious as its characters and performances. Following a young pair of struggling musicians in Dublin, this story is not just about their love for each other, but their love of music. The original songs for the soundtrack are gorgeous and — as opposed to just background — are, in fact, the backbone of the film. They feed into the film's events, the characters' emotions, and the fascinating process of creating music.

3 Breakfast on Pluto (2005)

Once again, Cillian Murphy graces our screens in this wonderful adaptation of Pat McCabe's novel of the same name. Murphy plays a transgender woman, Kitten, abandoned by and estranged from her family, in search of her mother and for love. A comedy at heart, Breakfast on Pluto is unafraid to explore difficult topics, such as transphobia, violence, prostitution, and sectarianism. The Troubles is present but is more of a tragic backdrop to Kitten's journey of self-discovery. Giving a subtle and graceful performance, Murphy quietly reveals Kitten's pain behind her poised beauty. Overall, this melancholic but thought-provoking film brings the laughs but, also, the uncomfortable but important reminders of the prejudices in the world, and the never-ending battle for acceptance.

2 Black 47 (2018)

Another historical drama, this grim but gripping experience is set during one of Ireland's most devastating atrocities, The Great Famine. We follow an Irish solider, named Hannah, and his journey not only to reunite with his family but his discovery of whom he should really be fighting for. This one pulls no punches in regards to violence, poverty, and all-round unbelievable suffering. Hannah, played by Hugo Weaving, witnesses so much pain and anguish, but does meet equally strong characters along the way. The dedication to the set and the atmosphere is apparent, with thin and starving bodies, vast and empty land, and skeletal, sad sructures that are meant to be housing. However, amidst the doom and gloom, there is a theme of hope and justice that keeps us hooked. Plus, it's equally as action-packed!

1 Adam & Paul (2004)

What one might call "Ireland's answer to Trainspotting," this rough-around-the-edges comedy follows the (sometimes literal) highs and lows of two friends, the eponymous Adam (Mark O'Halloran) and Paul (Tom Murphy). These two heroin addicts will seemingly stoop to any level for their next fix, often finding themselves in wacky and compromising situations as a result. With realistic but witty writing throughout, their banter and sense of being the "dynamic duo" are infectious. However, beneath that jovial, goofy surface is a tone of heart: humanizing those with addiction. There are some beautiful and tender moments that remind us, beneath the horrors of poverty and addiction, people are good at heart.

