Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss their favorite niche movies that they think more people need to see. These movies flew under the radar, or didn't make much of an impact at the box office, but nevertheless contain more than enough intrigue to warrant a viewing.

The Redditors came up with a ton of solid picks, mostly leaning toward horror and sci-fi. Their selections range from microbudget thrillers to an underrated horror starring Kevin Bacon. These movies should appeal to viewers looking for something a little more off-the-beaten-path.

10 'I Think We're Alone Now' (2018)

In this post-apocalyptic sci-fi, Peter Dinklage plays Del, a reclusive survivor in a world seemingly devoid of human life. For a long time, he believes that he is the last person on earth. However, Del's solitary existence is disrupted when he encounters a mysterious young woman named Grace (Elle Fanning). As they navigate their uneasy coexistence, secrets about the apocalypse and their own pasts begin to surface.

It's essentially a two-hander, held together by strong performances from Dinklage and Fanning. "The third act kind of falls over a little bit, but up until then it’s fascinating watching Dinklage and Fanning trying to exist in a ruined world," said Redditor CaptainDacRogers.

9 'Dead of Winter' (1987)

Dead of Winter is a psychological thriller directed by Arthur Penn, the filmmaker behind Bonnie and Clyde. Katie McGovern (Mary Steenburgen) is a struggling actress who accepts a role from a renowned director, Mr. Murray (Roddy McDowall). She travels to an isolated mansion to shoot the film, but once there, Katie becomes trapped and realizes the role she's playing is eerily similar to her own life.

The film is an exercise in good old-fashioned suspense, with an immersive wintry setting to boot. "The [story was] unpredictable. I was completely absorbed and it was refreshing to see a writer's work that, I'm guessing, wasn't subject to test screenings," said user momong12.

8 'Odd Thomas' (2013)

Anton Yelchin stars in this supernatural mystery as the titular Odd Thomas, a clairvoyant cook who can see the spirits of the dead. When he encounters a town plagued by malevolent forces, Odd teams up with his girlfriend Stormy (Addison Timlin), and the local police chief, (Willem Dafoe), to thwart an impending catastrophe.

Odd Thomas was a box office bomb, but some fans consider it to be the best Dean Koontz adaptation. At the very least, it puts a fresh and slightly comedic spin on the paranormal thriller blueprint. "I love [Yelchin] in nearly everything he [does] " said Redditor luummooxdadwarf. "Kind of B-movie horror but worth the watch."

7 'Pandorum' (2009)

Image via Constantin Film

Two astronauts, Corporal Bower (Ben Foster), and Lieutenant Payton (Dennis Quaid), awaken from hypersleep on an abandoned spacecraft. Suffering from memory loss, they must navigate through the labyrinthine vessel to discover their mission's purpose and the truth behind the mysterious Pandorum syndrome affecting their fellow crew members.

Pandorum received mostly negative reviews and made a loss at the box office, but its devotees consider it to be top-notch sci-fi horror. The initiated will appreciate its claustrophobic tension and mind-bending narrative. "This is one of my favorite guilty pleasures, and it’s still widely unknown," said user JHuttlll. "The ending is absolutely phenomenal," added Redditor CorpseeaterVZ.

6 'Cronos' (1992)

Cronos is the debut feature by Guillermo del Toro. It centers on an elderly antiques dealer named Jesus Gris (Federico Luppi), who stumbles upon an ancient mechanical device hidden in a statue. Unbeknownst to him, the device is a cursed artifact that grants eternal life — at a price. As Jesus experiences the side effects of immortality, he becomes entangled in a battle with an unscrupulous industrialist (Ron Perlman) who seeks the device for himself.

While not as polished or as grand in scale as del Toro's later projects, Cronos is charming and imaginative, hinting at the heights its creator would later scale. "A complex story about time and immortality, and the relationship between an elderly antique-shop owner and his granddaughter. It's just beautifully done and I really enjoyed it," said user hicjacket.

5 'Stir of Echoes' (1999)

Kevin Bacon delivers one of his most interesting performances here as Tom Witzky, an ordinary man who undergoes hypnosis at a party, awakening his psychic abilities. Troubled by visions and paranormal experiences, Tom becomes obsessed with unraveling the dark mystery behind a missing girl.

Director David Koepp ably channels inspirations like Rosemary's Baby and The Dead Zone to produce a believable, atmospheric horror gem. "This movie kicked ass," said user stonesherlock. "Stir of Echoes takes the cake on horror," added Redditor JHuttlll.

4 'Triangle' (2009)

Jess (Melissa George) and her friends find themselves trapped on an abandoned ocean liner during a storm. As they explore the ship, they become ensnared in a time loop that forces them to relive a series of tragic events.

Triangle is an inventive psychological horror that gleefully toys with the tropes of the time loop subgenre. "Wasn't expecting to be blown away, but it ended up sticking with me for years. Captures the feeling of a hellish nightmare in a way that very few movies do," said user beaubridges6.

3 'The Man From Earth' (2007)

During a farewell party, college professor John Oldman (David Lee Smith) makes a surprise announcement: he's immortal. As his colleagues probe further, John reveals that he is a prehistoric caveman who has lived for thousands of years, sparking philosophical debates about the nature of existence, history, and human civilization.

"A very low-budget film that takes place almost entirely in one room and is all dialogue between a group of people," said Redditor Confusticated1. "No action or special effects but just great writing and an intriguing premise. Loved it."

2 'Ingrid Goes West' (2017)

Ingrid Goes West is a dark comedy-drama that satirizes social media and obsession with online personalities. Aubrey Plaza is Ingrid Thorburn, a troubled woman who becomes fixated on Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen), an Instagram influencer. After moving to Los Angeles to be closer to Taylor, Ingrid attempts to infiltrate her glamorous lifestyle, leading to a series of increasingly intense and unsettling encounters.

"It was intriguing and definitely did not go where I was expecting it to go," said user Relixed_. "This was a pleasant surprise. Incredibly good," said Redditor bumbledbee. Guillermo del Toro also praised Ingrid Goes West in a tweet, saying the film "show[s] intelligence and sharp edges that should exist in film more often. No easy sympathies. Just reality."

1 'Coherence' (2013)

What this sci-fi lacks in budget it makes for in clever ideas and skilled execution. Coherence follows a group of friends who gather for a dinner party on the night of a passing comet. Strange occurrences begin to unfold, and reality blurs as the guests experience alternate timelines and parallel universes.

Coherence excels in its economical storytelling, strong performances, and ever-rising tension. Multiple Redditors praised it in the thread. "Very interesting, and it always has something I didn't catch last time around," said user luummooxdadwarf. "Brilliantly executed idea," added Redditor Mandrakey. "Great movie," said user nryporter25 simply.

