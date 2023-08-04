South Korean cinema may have reached global mainstream recognition with Parasite's Best Picture win in 2020, but in truth, the country has been producing creative, fascinating movies for decades. The 1960s were a golden age for South Korean film, followed by the Korean New Wave from the late '90s to the present.

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which South Korean films are the best of all. They came up with a ton of solid picks, from horror and thrillers to dramas and rom-coms. Their recommendations make for a great starting point for anyone curious about what South Korean movies have to offer.

10 'Lady Vengeance' (2005)

Lady Vengeance is the third entry in Park Chan-wook's revenge trilogy, following Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance and Oldboy. Geum-ja (Lee Young-ae) is a gentle young woman with a tragic past who is wrongfully imprisoned for the kidnapping and murder of a child. Upon her release after 13 years, she sets out for retribution.

RELATED: The 10 Must-See Animated Movies, According to Reddit

Geum-ja meticulously orchestrates a plan targeting the real perpetrator, a sadistic schoolteacher named Mr. Baek (Choi Min-sik). Equal parts stylish and gruesome, Lady Vengeance is among the finest revenge tales of the last two decades. "Lady Vengeance is mandatory viewing, in my opinion," said user RTSLightning.

9 'Castaway on the Moon' (2009)

Kim Seong-geun (Jung Jae-young), overwhelmed by financial debt and personal failures, attempts to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge into the Han River. However, he survives and finds himself stranded on a small uninhabited island in the river. Far from civilization, he learns to fend for himself and adapts to his new environment, finding solace in the simplicity of life.

RELATED: 10 Actors Whose Final Film Was a Fitting End to Their Career, According to Reddit

Meanwhile, a reclusive young woman (Jung Ryeo-won) named Kim Jung-yeon, who lives in a high-rise apartment nearby, observes his island life through binoculars. As their paths inch closer, the film explores themes of connection and embracing life's unexpected turns. "One of my favorite Korean movies. I never hear anyone talking about it and sometimes I feel like I’m the only one who knows about it! It is a charming, funny, heartfelt type of movie," said user _OnionDrip.

8 '3-Iron' (2004)

3-Iron is an intriguing romantic drama about Tae-suk (Jae Hee), a young drifter who breaks into vacant homes and lives temporarily as a silent intruder, leaving no trace of his presence. During one of his escapades, he encounters Sun-hwa (Lee Seung-yeon), a young, abused wife living in a loveless marriage.

RELATED: The Best Korean Thriller Shows on Netflix

Drawn to each other's silence, they embark on an unconventional journey together, connecting without the need for words. "Almost no one ever mentions 3-Iron which is a film I LOVE," said Redditor DamnedThrice.

7 'The Man From Nowhere' (2010)

Cha Tae-sik (Won Bin), a reclusive pawnshop owner with a mysterious past, forms an unlikely bond with his young neighbor, So-mi (Kim Sae-ron). When So-mi is kidnapped by a gang seeking her mother's involvement in drug smuggling, Cha Tae-sik unleashes his deadly skills to rescue her.

The Man From Nowhere is a very popular action thriller in its home country, becoming the highest-grossing South Korean movie of 2010. It's jam-packed with explosive setpieces and high-octane fight choreography. "[It's] really good," said user Noobeaterz simply.

6 'The Wailing' (2016)

The Wailing is set in a rural village where a strange illness makes people violent. Police officer Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won) investigates, learning that the locals blame a Japanese recluse living in the woods. Along the way, Jong-goo speaks to a shaman who believes the illness is caused by a demonic entity haunting the countryside.

The film received rave reviews, with particular praise for its white-knuckle suspense. "I've seen a bunch of highly rated Korean thrillers [but] The Wailing is the best," said Redditor rainbowyuc. "Best horror of all time," added user SapToFiction.

5 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Another dark gem from Park Chan-wook, The Handmaiden, is an erotically charged psychological thriller set in 1930s Korea during the Japanese occupation. It revolves around a young pickpocket named Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri) hired to serve as the handmaiden of Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee), a reclusive heiress.

Unbeknownst to Lady Hideko, Sook-hee secretly collaborates with a conman (Ha Jung-woo) who aims to marry the heiress and steal her fortune. However, as the two women spend more time together, an unexpected romance blossoms, complicating their plans. Viewers looking for a twisty plot and sumptuous visuals will be in for a treat. "Honestly, Park Chan-wook's whole filmography is pretty stellar," said Redditor TalynRahl.

4 'The Chaser' (2008)

The Chaser is a crime thriller directed by The Wailing's Na Hong-jin. Eom Joong-ho (Kim Yoon-seok), a former detective turned pimp, realizes that some of the women who work for him have gone missing after meeting a mysterious client. Suspecting foul play, he determines to track down the killer and save the life of his latest employee, Mi-jin (Seo Young-hee).

As the suspense builds, Joong-ho becomes entangled in a deadly cat-and-mouse game with the cunning and elusive murderer. With time running out, he must navigate the city's dark underbelly and confront his own demons to uncover the chilling truth. "[One] of my favorite movies!" said user Kondoriano.

3 'My Sassy Girl' (2001)

This romantic comedy was a smash hit in South Korea, becoming one of the country highest grossing movies of all time. It's a quirky love story about Gyeon-woo (Cha Tae-hyun), an awkward engineering student and an eccentric young woman referred to only as The Girl (Jun Ji-hyun). The two of them bond over a series of misadventures.

"My Sassy Girl is what got me into Korean movies. Such an excellent movie with some good humor and a great storyline," said Redditor x1conroe. "[It's] a revolutionary take on Korean romance, feminism, and youth culture," added user shaka_sulu.

2 'Joint Security Area' (2000)

Park Chan-wook shows up yet again on Reddit with Joint Security Area, a mystery-drama set in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the border between North and South Korea. After two North Korean soldiers are killed, suspicion falls on a young South Korean soldier, Sgt. Lee Soo-hyeok (Lee Byung-hun).

A neutral Swiss-Korean Major (Lee Young-ae) is called in to investigate the incident, leading to a series of flashbacks that reveal the unlikely friendship between soldiers from both sides of the border. Poignant and well-crafted, Joint Security Area is a thoughtful and all too relevant look at the tensions between the two Koreas. "Loved this film," said Redditor phillipio.

1 'Burning' (2018)

Lee Chang-dong's Burning revolves around the love triangle between Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in), a struggling aspiring writer; Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-seo), a free-spirited young woman with a bleak past and dreams of escape; and Ben (Steven Yeun), a wealthy and enigmatic man whom Hae-mi meets while traveling. The story takes a dark turn when Hae-mi suddenly disappears, leaving Jong-su haunted by her absence and suspicious of Ben's true nature.

"Loved Burning," said user DoutFool. "Be patient with Burning!" added Redditor jensenflips. Edgar Wright was also a big fan of the film, describing it as "a mesmeric mystery that simmers with enigmatic tensions" and "profoundly disquieting."

KEEP READING: The 12 Most Underrated South Korean Dramas (& Where to Stream Them)