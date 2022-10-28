Fans of thrillers have a lot to look forward to this coming year. There are plenty of great films just around the corner that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Among the superhero and fantasy films, there are plenty of intriguing, provocative, and original stories hitting our screens with a sprinkling of recognizable IPs that will draw in crowds. With movies such as Killers of the Flower Moonfrom the great Martin Scorsese to the beginning of Tom Cruise's final outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, there's a lot to look forward to.

'The Killer'

Master filmmaker David Fincher returns to the world of serial killers with Netflix’s The Killer, based on the French graphic novel series of the same name. The story of a cold-blooded and methodical assassin who begins to have a psychological crisis in a world with no moral compass sees Fincher reunite with Andrew Kevin Walker. The latter penned the 1995 classic Se7en starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman.

Michael Fassbender, known for his many projects like X-Men, 12 Years a Slave, Steve Jobs, and more, has been on an extended hiatus, so fans will be in for a treat when he returns under the meticulous eye of Fincher. The criminally talented Tilda Swinton will also star alongside Fassbender, rumored to be playing a rival assassin. Reports indicated that the production of this highly anticipated thriller with an official 2023 date is yet to be confirmed.

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

It has been four years since Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese gifted movie audiences with a feature film. The man behind cinematic classics like The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Goodfellas return with the period crime thriller Killers of the Flower Moon. A film that marks his sixth collaboration with actor Leonardo DiCaprio and tenth with lifelong muse Robert DeNiro. Scorsese is one of the true few "Event Name" directors working today, and each one of his films is always anticipated and celebrated. Boasting a stellar cast above and beyond Dicaprio and DeNiro, audiences are getting turns from Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Lily Gladstone, and the resurgent Brendan Fraser.

Tackling a new genre with his first-ever Western, Scorsese is adapting the 2017 nonfiction novel by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and The Birth of the FBI, which tells the story of at least twenty murdered members of the Osage Tribe in Oklahoma during the 1920s in Oklahoma and the forming of the special FBI task force to work the case.

'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One'

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh and penultimate release in the thrillingly iconic Tom Cruise franchise. Directed once again by frequent Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie and is scheduled for release on July 14, 2023. Dead Reckoning marks the final time we'll see Cruise portray Ethan Hunt trying his absolute best to save the world, with the actor bringing him to life over a remarkable 26-year run so far.

It can be argued that 2018's Mission Impossible: Fallout was the best of the series, currently holding a Rotten Tomatoes "Certified Fresh" score of 97%, so the filmmakers have a big act to follow. Cruise has been on a heater, though, following MI: Fallout with Top Gun: Maverick, proving once again that he's the biggest leading man in Hollywood. With Dead Reckoning being the Ethan Hunt swan song, audiences will be expecting quite the thrilling send-off following a nearly three-decade odyssey.

'Knock at the Cabin'

An adolescent girl, accompanied by her two parents, is taken hostage while vacationing at a remote cabin by four armed strangers looking to avoid the apocalypse in this new thriller from visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin. The strangers chillingly make a demand that the family makes an unthinkable choice concerning something that the audience is kept in the dark about, staying true to form for any M. Night film.

This upcoming 2023 thriller hopes to harken back to the success of past M. Night chillers like The 6th Sense, Unbreakable, and Split. Guardian of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista stars alongside Nikki Amuka-Bird starring in her second M. Night film after Old, Rupert Grint, who is most well known from the Harry Potter series and Mindhunters Jonathan Groff. Knock at the Cabin will be released Feb 3rd, 2023.

'M3GAN'

Time for another creepy doll movie with M3GAN following in the fine tradition of classics like Child's Play and Annabelle, but with a little digital upgrade. M3GAN will be theatrically released on January 6, 2023, and is the tale of a life-like artificial intelligence doll that begins to take on a psyche of its own. From an original story co-written by James Wan, the mind behind such thrilling hits as Saw, The Conjuring, Insidious and Malignant, M3GAN is programmed to be a child's favorite companion: that programming makes it a parent's worst nightmare.

Genius roboticist Gemma created the dolls (Get Out's Allison Williams), who suddenly becomes the guardian to her orphaned 8-year-old niece. M3GAN becomes a member of the family when Gemma decides to pair her with her niece to resolve the problem of a busy work life and newly found parental responsibility, a decision that will have unimaginable consequences for all involved.

'Cocaine Bear'

Elizabeth Banks has chosen a pretty crazy premise for her next directorial effort, but what's even crazier is that it's inspired by a true story. The awesomely titled Cocaine Bear will hit theaters on February 24, 2023. In 1985, foolish drug runners crashed a plane into the Georgia forest that just so happened to be carrying 75 pounds of pure uncut cocaine, which is eventually discovered by a 500-pound bear who promptly digests it and goes on a coke-fueled rampage throughout the forest.

Mix in an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens caught up in the caper, and you've got the makings of something truly special that could spawn cult fans worldwide. Starring The Americans alum Keri Russell and Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta in one of his final big screen performances, as well as O'Shea Jackson Jr from Straight Outta Compton fame and Solo's Alden Ehrenreich, Cocaine Bear boasts a premise and legacy that could thrill movie fans the world over.

'Scream 6'

Just the latest example of "you just can't kill off a popular horror franchise," the sixth chapter of the super popular Scream series was launched into pre-production following the success of the recent reboot and claiming a March 31, 2023 release date. Fans of the chilling franchise would know all five previous films were set in the state of California, with three of them taking place in the fictional Cali town of Woodsboro, while Scream 2 was set on a California college campus and Scream 4 taking place in Hollywood.

For the sixth outing, the reboot directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return and have taken the tales of Ghostface to the Big Apple with the franchise's first visit to the East Coast of New York. "This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations," Gillett said about the upcoming Scream 6. "And we're so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it's all up for grabs at this point."

'Master Gardener'

Paul Schrader isn't just a filmmaker; he's almost a genre unto himself. After giving audiences two sterling feature film releases with the very impressive First Reformed and The Card Counter, Shrader returns with what some have called the third chapter in his unofficial trilogy. Master Gardener is a crime thriller that tells the story of a meticulous horticulturist played by Joel Edgerton.

It features a man utterly committed to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and bending over backwards for his employer, portrayed perfectly by the enigmatic Sigourney Weaver. The film premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival to much fan fair and acclaim. The story unfolds when Weaver's character asks for her niece to be taken under Edgerton's wing as an apprentice. The film is looking at March 2023 for its wider release after its world premiere last month in Venice.

'Saw X'

We're going back to the world of Saw and The Jigsaw Killer's maniacal games with Saw X: it's been given the go-ahead for release just in time for Halloween 2023. The story for this 10th installment of the renowned franchise has been kept secret, with not even a cast being announced yet. It only has a confirmed release date of Oct 27th.

The Saw series began in 2004 with genre fans being introduced to the sadistic character known as "The Jigsaw Killer," portrayed by Tobin Bell, and is dread-inducing sidekick Billy the Puppet. Characters are placed in gruesome life-or-death situations as they attempt to escape whatever demented trap Jigsaw has placed them in. Fans of the franchise and anyone who enjoys a thrill at the movies, mark this day down for the return of Saw!

'The Equalizer 3'

Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall putting his unique "level setting" skill set to the thrilling test again when he returns for the third chapter in the popular Equalizer franchise. Loosely based on the 1980s series starring Edward Woodward, The Equalizer movies have cemented Washington as a compelling action star banking in on all the goodwill he's built with movie audiences over the years. Set for release on September 1, 2023, Washington is teaming up again with director Antoine Fuqua, marking their fifth actor/director production.

Dakota Fanning was also cast, causing a nostalgic stir to swell since this film will reunite her with Denzel again, after their touching turn together in one of the late Tony Scott's best films, 2004's Man on Fire. While we have a cast, a release date, and a few behind-the-scenes photos, the plot details for this third installment have been kept under wraps for the time being.

