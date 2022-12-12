It's difficult to not enjoy murder mysteries because of the tension, the clue-following, and wearing your detective hat to attempt to answer the ultimate piece of the puzzle of whodunit. With this in mind, it is simple to understand why Hollywood enjoys producing mystery pictures in addition to adapting classic books and novels of this genre for the screen.

Numerous fan favorites and best-selling books have been adapted for the screen as a result of not only their brilliance but also fans’ desire to see their favorite written works brought to the screen through cinematic viewpoints. Many murder mysteries have been adapted, but few of them match the caliber and accuracy of the original works.

'Gone Girl' (2014)

Gone Girl is a psychological thriller film directed by David Fincher and based on Gillian Flynn’s best-selling 2012 novel of the same name. Set in Missouri, the film centers on Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck), who is the main suspect in his wife Amy's (Rosamund Pike) abrupt disappearance.

An excellent illustration of a book-to-film adaptation that was able to maintain the novel's integrity while also giving the plot its own creative flair. Moreover, a maze-like narrative and savage drama are combined by Fincher to produce an irresistible thriller with one of the greatest twists in the history of cinema. With its reflections on marriage, the media, and movable moralities, the movie will stay with audiences long after it ends.

'Gone Baby Gone' (2007)

Gone Baby Gone is a crime thriller film and a directorial debut by Ben Affleck who, in collaboration with Aaron Stockard, wrote the screenplay based on Dennis Lehane’s 1998 novel of the same name. The film follows two Boston private detectives, played by Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan, who look for a little child who was taken from her single mother's Dorchester residence.

Gone Baby Gone has remarkable conviction while tackling a moral conundrum and Affleck's directorial debut stands out because of his extremely patient approach to storytelling, which lets things happen gradually. Boston also serves as a great supporting character in the film thanks to Aflleck’s attention to detail with which he built the city.

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is a movie adaptation of Thomas Harris’s 1988 novel of the same name. The film follows a young FBI trainee, Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she hunts for a serial killer who skins his female victim. In order to do that, she must ask for help from another serial killer who is also a renowned psychiatrist and a cannibal, the iconic character Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins).

Utilizing the disturbing and spooky written material by Harris, director Jonathan Demme goes straight to the heart of madness, especially with Hopkins’ ferociously endearing portrayal as the menacing antagonist. Beyond its serial killer setting, Clarice's quest for identification which offers a creative twist is what consistently makes The Silence of the Lambs so gratifying.

'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Based on Swedish author, Stieg Larsson’s 2005 novel of the same name, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo details journalist Blomkvist's (Daniel Craig) quest to learn what happened to an affluent family's missing daughter who vanished 40 years before. He enlists the aid of a computer hacker who also happens to be the titular character, Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara).

The movie is a clever, polished, and captivating adaptation of Larsson's book with the content ideal for Fincher, showcasing his strengths. Each scene is kept at a high degree of concentration thanks to Fincher's keen attention to detail, which sets it apart from the Swedish version.

'Shutter Island' (2010)

Based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island follows Edward "Teddy" Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio), a deputy U.S. Marshal, who is looking into a mental health facility on Shutter Island when one of the patients goes missing.

In addition to masterfully incorporating elements of horror and classic noir, Scorsese ventures into the psychological thriller subgenre with a well-written plot and mind-bending twist involving Teddy. Even though the movie doesn't closely match the source material, it succeeds on its own thanks to a clever adaptation and superb acting from the actors, especially DiCaprio and Ruffalo.

'Zodiac' (2007)

Based on Robert Graysmith's non-fiction books, Zodiac and Zodiac Unmasked, David Fincher’s Zodiac chronicles the hunt for the Zodiac Killer, a serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area while teasing police with letters, clothes covered in blood, and ciphers delivered to newspapers.

The movie seamlessly incorporates the original material into a very tidy and well-told narrative that focuses on the perspectives of the authoritative forces who become involved in having their lives turned upside down rather than the victim or the perpetrator. Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. both dominate the screen whenever they appear, exuding sincerity and strength that not only give the movie greater depth but also take it to a higher level.

'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Based on James Ellroy's 1990 novel of the same name which is the third installment in his L.A. Quartet series, L.A. Confidential follows three LAPD officers in 1953 as they pursue justice in their distinctive ways as they look into a string of killings.

The film lends clarity and vigor to its art and to life, despite being based on a work that critics have deemed unadaptable and set in a genre that has started to feel stale. Along with systemic corruption, the movie also portrays the vitality and enthusiasm of a community that is aware that change is afoot.

'Murder on the Orient Express' (2017)

Murder on the Orient Express is a mystery film directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on Agatha Christie's 1934 novel of the same name. The story follows famed investigator Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh, as he looks into a murder on the opulent Orient Express train service in the 1930s.

While newbies will undoubtedly be entertained and may even be motivated to explore more of Christie's writing, fans of the book may find it to be a polished, faithful rendition of a classic. Moreover, with a striking and outstanding cast that can shine without much effort, as well as its satisfying and energizing audiovisual proposal, the film lifts itself up and distinguish itself clearly from other adaptations.

'The Big Sleep' (1946)

Howard Hawks’ The Big Sleep is based on the 1939 novel of the same name by Raymond Chandler and follows a Los Angeles private eye, Phillip Marlowe (Humphrey Bogart) who is employed by a wealthy family to help them resolve their daughter's "gambling debts." However, he has witnessed murders, and extortion before the case is concluded.

The movie is unquestionably a classic and is recognized as the best adaptation of Chandler's book for the screen. The plot's intricacy and the methodical way in which its themes of manipulation, blackmail, and murder are revealed make it a clear forerunner of some of the greatest contemporary noir plays.

'In the Heat of the Night' (1967)

Based on John Ball’s 1965 novel of the same name, In the Heat of the Night describes how black Philadelphia police investigator Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier) gets entangled in a murder case in a small Mississippi community. Even though Tibbs' life is obviously in danger, he persists until the murderer is located in a highly charged and culturally volatile setting.

Every scene has a small-town vibe to it, and the hot, muggy summer in the South perfectly adapts Ball's original material for the screen and emphasizes the word “heat” in the title. Moreover, with its captivating story, enduring characters, and, above all, a soaring performance from the legendary Poitier, the film is still one of the greatest murder mystery films more than 50 years after it came out.

