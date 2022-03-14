Every live-action Star Wars series so far has used characters and referenced events from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. This is no surprise, given Dave Filoni’s role overseeing the animated shows before moving on to lead the franchise’s live-action offerings. Although watching the live-action shows doesn’t require knowledge of their animated predecessors, they do leave you feeling out of the loop at times.

Clone Wars and Rebels both tell compelling stories that deepen the films and introduce fantastic characters. But realistically, not everyone has an interest in animation. Fortunately, Clone Wars is rife with episodes and arcs that can stand alone. From foreshadowing Anakin's downfall to unveiling Sith operations, these essential The Clone Wars episodes are must-watch for all Star Wars fans.

10 "The Mandalore Plot"

Season 2, Episode 12 (2010)

Kick-starting the Mandalore arc, "The Mandalore Plot" dove head first into the political turmoil of Mandalore as a faction seeking pacifism clashed with a rival group hoping to revive their people's warrior culture. Fearing that Mandalore may join the Separatists, the Jedi send Obi-Wan to investigate due to his past relationship with the planet's Duchess, Satine Kryze (Anna Graves) which reveals a romantic past between the two which complicates the mission.

In addition to its many intriguing plot elements, the episode also served as a crash course in Mandalorian history and politics, including the introduction of the Darksaber and the entrance of the Death Watch. While "The Mandalore Plot" offers plenty of exposition on Mandalore, the entirety of the Mandalore arc is worthwhile as its exploration of Obi-Wan's past love adds a fascinating new layer to his concern for Anakin over his romance with Padme.

9 "Lethal Trackdown"

Season 2, Episode 22 (2010)

The season two finale focused on the rising to power of one of the Star Wars saga's greatest side characters; Boba Fett (Daniel Logan). While his arc over the previous two episodes established his burning need for revenge against Mace Windu for killing his father and infiltrating a group of training clones in order to get close to the Jedi Master and attempt an assassination.

"Lethal Trackdown" followed Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) and Plo Koon (Matt Sloan) as they scoured through the criminal underbelly of Coruscant in search of Boba after he had already tried to kill Windu twice. The episode finds a poignant tragedy in Boba's story which closely resembles Anakin's hateful descent into darkness and suffering.

8 "Nightsisters"

Season 3, Episode 12 (2011)

Starting a three-episode arc which was a glorious look at the Sith, "Nightsisters" focused on Count Dooku (Corey Burton) as he is given orders by Darth Sidious (Ian Abercrombie) to kill his padawan as she grows too powerful. With Dooku failing to carry out the assassination successfully, Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) enlists the help of her fellow Nightsisters to take her revenge on Dooku.

Given it is the first episode of the story arc, "Nightsisters" packs a lot of character work and Star Wars mythology into its 25-minute runtime, including shedding some light on the home planet of Darth Maul's people. The ensuing two episodes are well worth a watch as well as the arc in its entirety delves into the Nightsisters mystical methods while demonstrating how deep manipulation and betrayal run in the ranks of the Sith to be one of The Clone Wars' essential episodes.

7 "Ghosts of Mortis"

Season 3, Episode 17 (2011)

Following on directly after the Nightsisters arc, the Mortis arc consisted of three episodes which culminated in the harrowing and damning "Ghosts of Mortis." Stranded on a mysterious planet after responding to an old distress beacon, Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka must decipher what is going on to stave off attacks while figuring out an escape strategy.

Given the episodes as a whole leaned heavily into the mysticism of the force, it could so easily have been disappointing to see the three Jedi have their minds wiped as they are transported back to the galaxy they know. However, given it presents Anakin's descent to Darth Vader, the amnesiac charm works to a perfectly poignant effect as it reinforces to audiences just where the characters heading.

6 "The Gathering"

Season 5, Episode 6 (2012)

As the beginning of a chapter directed specifically at young Star Wars fans, "The Gathering" presented as a wondrous adventure following a group of young Jedi in training. The first leg of their journey is about as cool as it gets, being taught directly by Ahsoka and Master Yoda and learning about kyber crystals as they construct their own lightsabers as well.

The episode is a clear departure from the series' surprisingly prominent focus on themes such as political maneuvering and corruption, but it does present a great dose of innocent fun. It also works as a means to learn about the lore behind the iconic weapon of the Jedi, the lightsaber.

5 "The Lawless"

Season 5, Episode 16 (2013)

Having been restored by the Nightsisters in the final episodes of season four, Sith Lord Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) returns as a major antagonist throughout the second half of The Clone Wars. He wreaks havoc upon his return too, working alongside his brother and joining forces with the Death Watch to launch an attack on Mandalore and Duchess Satine.

Fueled by his quest for revenge against Obi-Wan Kenobi, "The Lawless" saw the culmination of Maul's plan as he stood on the cusp of overthrowing Mandalore's government, prompting Kenobi to rescue Satine. The episode revealed exactly how evil Darth Maul was, touching on a deep darkness rarely seen so explicitly in Star Wars, and revealed just how much power Darth Sidious possessed as well.

4 "The Wrong Jedi"

Season 5, Episode 20 (2013)

Arguably the best episode to watch for fans of Ahsoka who are relishing the scenes with Anakin and Ahsoka, "The Wrong Jedi" was essentially a Star Wars legal thriller as Ahsoka faces trial for a murder she did not commit. Desperate to prove her innocence, Anakin pursues Asajj Ventress to get the information she has on the truth of the matter.

The final episode of the 'The Jedi Who Knew to Much' arc, it also had the added heft of being inspired by the work of Alfred Hitchcock, just like the episodes that preceded it. It also gave The Clone Wars one of its most stunning and powerful stories, with its ending initially a conclusion for the franchise which adequately showed the moral dilemma Anakin faced as a Jedi knight.

3 "Orders"

Season 6, Episode 4 (2014)

Having been picked up by Netflix after the first five seasons ran on Cartoon Network, the first four episodes of season six offered a fascinating look at the Clones the Jedi so frequently fought alongside. Prying into the 'how' concerning the execution of Order 66, the thread follows a disillusioned Clone in Fives (Dee Bradley Baker) as grows disillusioned with his purpose while investigating the mysterious death of his comrade.

Coming to a tee in the fourth episode "Orders," Fives must go on the run when he is falsely accused of the attempted murder of the Chancellor. Rife with political scheming, intriguing conspiracy, and a tragic demise for the noble Fives, the episode is striking for its confronting display of corruption in the Senate.

2 "Sacrifice"

Season 6, Episode 13 (2014)

The satisfying TV finale of The Clone Wars' sixth season, "Sacrifice" also served as the final chapter in the arc known as 'Yoda's Trials' which focused on the Jedi's investigation into Master Sifo-Dyas and the creation of the clone army. In the plot, it was revealed that the Sith were responsible for the clone army but, already under pressure as the Clone wars raged on, were unable to dispose of the valuable troops without losing the war.

Having traveled to meet with the Five Priestesses and learn their ways with the force, Yoda is instructed to venture to the ancient homeworld of the Sith to pass his final test. While he learns how to retain consciousness after death, Yoda also learns that the fate of the Clone Wars is already decided, but he does find hope in the midst of defeat for a long-term victory for the Jedi order.

1 The Siege of Mandalore Arc

Season 7, Episodes 9-12 (2020)

It was common practice for The Clone Wars to, within seasons, break episodes up into chunks that would follow particular narrative and character arcs over the course of several entries. It never did this better than it did with The Siege of Mandalore arc, the series' final four episodes which showcased the end of the titular conflict while also overlapping with Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The arc included a reunion with Ahsoka, highlighting her divergence from Anakin and Obi-Wan while also giving fans another fight sequence between her and Darth Maul where she learns of the Emperor's plans for her former master. It also brought an interesting new perspective to the initiation of Order 66 and saw the series end with a beautiful, haunting shot that encapsulated the perfection of its final episodes.

