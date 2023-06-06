The COVID-19 pandemic forced music lovers everywhere to stop and appreciate just how invaluable the experience of a great concert truly is. During the global hiatus on live music, many found that the best way to approximate the experience of going to a concert was by catching up on some of the classic concert films that have been made over the years.

Between cult classics and cultural icons, what ties all these movies together is a vivid capture of a specific moment, a palpable reverence for the magic of live music, and an energy that leaps off the screen.

10 'Stop Making Sense' (1984)

Image via Cinecom International Films and Island Alive Releasing

Directed by the late great Jonathan Demme, Stop Making Sense set the gold standard for concert films. Demme's dynamic camerawork, dramatic staging, and expressive lighting technique complement the Talking Heads' stripped-down minimalist presentation. This film bottles the palpable joy of an enormously talented group of musicians who are laying down the set of their lives in front of an ecstatic crowd.

David Byrne's' American Utopia is a direct sequel of sorts. One that intentionally takes the theatricality of its predecessor to the next level. But the crackling youthful energy, the remarkable musicianship, the songs themselves, and yes, the preposterously oversized suit all combine to make SMS an untouchable cult classic concert film that may never be outdone.

9 'Sign o' the Times' (1987)

Image via Cineplex-Odeon Films

In 1987, Prince's Sign o' the Times album was released concurrently with a concert film of the same name. Released in the afterglow of the global phenomenon known as Purple Rain, both the album and the film Sign o' the Times were largely missed by casual fans. But recently, a new generation of fans has discovered Sign o' the Times and have recognized it as a vital part of Prince's artistic legacy.

Performed and recorded at Prince's Paisley Park Studios, the live concert is a dazzling, neon-soaked explosion of funk, swagger, and passion. Long before David Byrne's American Utopia, Prince and the Revolution were infusing a marching drum line into their show. Endless pageantry, constant costume changes, an incredible Sheila E. drum solo, and 90 minutes of pure, uncut, Prince. What's not to love?

8 'Summer of Soul' (2021)'

The 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival featured such an unfathomable lineup of legendary talent (Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, B.B. King, Nina Simone, and more) that director of Summer of Soul, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, assumed that the concert had to be a myth. That was until he laid his eyes on living proof, hours of glorious footage recorded during the festival that had been unjustly collecting dust for the past fifty years.

If seeing a 19-year-old Stevie Wonder metaphorically setting a drum set on fire in the first five minutes doesn't pull you in, then stick around for the veritable parade of showstopping musical genius and revelatory historical insight that's to come. History, joy, nostalgia, and the unstoppable ingenuity of one man who put on the greatest show in the world for his community, free of charge.

7 'Rattle and Hum' (1988)

Irish rock icons U2 had just released their best-selling and critically acclaimed album, The Joshua Tree. While the band was gearing up for their upcoming North American tour, they had cooked up a batch of new tunes. For the rest of the tour, filmmaker Phil Joanou followed the foursome with a camera everywhere they went.

Some of the many highlights from Rattle and Hum include a raucous live version of "When Love Comes to Town" performed alongside B.B. King in the band's hometown of Dublin, their iconic free concert performed at Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco's financial district, and a breathtaking rendition of "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," performed live with the Harlem Gospel Choir.

6 'Zappa' (2020)

Alex Winter's Zappa opens with the titular star waiting backstage to perform inside a jam-packed gymnasium in the Czech Republic. Frank Zappa was such a renowned artist for his uncategorizable musical prowess and his sharp progressive political philosophy that the Czech people invited him to perform a celebratory concert commemorating the peaceful expulsion of all Soviet troops and the success of their 1989 Velvet Revolution.

On top of being one of the greatest guitarists to ever live, Zappa's warped imagination and his refusal to dumb down or simplify his songwriting is what made him an everlasting symbol of untamed artistic brilliance. This film is a testament to his rigorous work ethic, his profound influence on a generation of experimental music, and his utter refusal to compromise his sound and image.

5 'Don't Look Back' (1967)

Some may quibble with this film being considered a "concert film," as it largely functions as a fly-on-the-wall, backstage portrait of a young, prickly Bob Dylan during his 1965 U.K. tour. However, Don't Look Back simply contains too much amazing archival footage of vintage Dylan performances to be excluded.

Legendary documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker turns the insightful chiaroscuro gaze of his camera onto Dylan as he chain smokes, goofs around with a traveling posse of fellow creatives (including Joan Baez), laughs at his own press, runs away from droves of screaming fans, and in particular — clowns the many journalists who are desperately trying to mine him for some deeper insight into the true meaning of his poetic lyrics.

4 'The Last Waltz' (1978)

Image via United Artists

The Band performed their farewell concert at the Winterland Theatre, sharing the bill with every musical hero, contemporary, and close collaborator that they ever crossed paths with in their 20 years as a touring act. They called the concert, The Last Waltz, and Martin Scorsese captured the whole evening on film. Along with Stop Making Sense, The Last Waltz is often credited with being one of, if not the greatest concert film ever made.

That's just not just because of the timeless, spellbinding performances laid down by the gods of rock, country, and blues music that it contains. It's a candid examination of the unrelenting lifestyle of a touring band and how years on the road can lead to emotional atrophy and pain. This film could also make an effective double feature with Don't Look Back, as you could ostensibly watch Bob Dylan go from black-and-white to color, and from acoustic to electric, in one sitting.

3 'Gimme Shelter' (1970)

Image via Cinema 5

The Rolling Stones' performance at the Altamont Speedway Free Festival in 1969 is an infamously bloody affair in the annals of rock and roll history. The atmosphere inside Altomant captured on the day of the concert was like a pressure cooker, threatening to blow any second.

A local chapter of the Hell's Angels biker gang was hired to work security at the event. This decision ultimately resulted in one fatal stabbing, several accidental deaths, and a moment that felt like the definitive death knell of the 1960s and the hippie movement with it. Filmmakers Albert and David Maysles captured the living nightmare of a generation coming to life that day.

2 'Amazing Grace' (2018)

In 1972, at the height of her powers, Aretha Franklin decided to pay tribute to her musical roots by recording an album of gospel songs titled Amazing Grace. Franklin and her three-man band collaborated with gospel legend Reverend James Cleveland and his group, the Southern California Community Choir, for the album. The documentation of this rapturous recording was overseen by Oscar-winning director Sydney Pollack.

Regardless of anyone's personal belief system, one would be hard-pressed to deny that the footage captured in Amazing Grace contains a quality that is wholly holy and powerfully transcendent. Backed by the collective choral power of the choir, Aretha pounds out soul-charging riffs on her piano and belts out notes that could level a mountain range.

1 'Junun' (2015)

In 2015, Paul Thomas Anderson and his longtime composer Jonny Greenwood traveled to Rajasthan, India, to film the recording of an English-Urdu-Hebrew-Hindi musical collaboration. Shot by PTA himself in a low-down, intimate, handheld digital format, Junun, at just fifty-four minutes, breathes in and lingers inside the atmosphere created by a band of incredible musicians who are discovering something together for the first time.

Greenwood and Israeli composer Shye Ben Tzur collaborated intensely with a group of master musicians from the Mehrangarh Fort area to create the songs for Junun. Together this unlikely group of collaborators recorded a truly beautiful, one-of-a-kind, world-class work of cross-cultural creativity.

