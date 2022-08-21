The spooky season is upon us, and so is a slew of scary shows and movies releasing just in time for Halloween. The holiday may fall on a Monday this year, but the long weekend may be the perfect time to binge all the new haunts and horror debuting on streaming services and beyond.

From new seasons of horror-themed shows to a spooky reboot almost 30 years in the making to the final battle between a classic slasher star and his favorite victim, this Halloweentime is going to be full of memorable watches.

'Halloween Ends' - October 14 In Theaters

John Carpenter's Halloween franchise has seen more than one remake and reboot since its 1978 premiere, but 2018's Halloween took the story to a whole new level when it erased all past sequels, picking up 30 years from where the first film left off. It spawned a 2021 sequel Halloween Kills, that ended on a cliffhanger, to be resolved just in time for Halloween 2022 with the final installment in the new trilogy, Halloween Ends.

Taking place in 2022 amid a pandemic and frustrating political times, Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode is about to have her final battle with the evil Michael Myers. Halloween Ends is set to hit theaters on October 14, 2022, almost exactly one year after Halloween Kills.

'Chucky' Season 2 - October 5 On Syfy And USA

The first season of Syfy's Chucky series took the world by storm last year with its commitment to canonicity, fresh-faced, lovable characters, and a killer Chucky - literally. Season 1's success brought a Season 2 renewal immediately after the season finale that ended on a cliffhanger for the entire cast of characters, especially alums Andy and Kyle. At the same time, newcomers Jake, Devon, and Lexy believe they've taken the murderous doll down.

Chucky Season 2 will see most of the original cast return, including Brad Dourif as Chucky and Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany. At the same time, Gina Gershon,Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, Lara Jean Chorostecki and Sutton Stracke all join the show when Season 2 premieres on Syfy and USA on October 5, 2022.

'Wednesday' - Fall 2022 On Netflix

Netflix's latest series, Wednesday, will focus on the teenage years of Wednesday Addams, the second-oldest child of The Addams Family. Jenna Ortega takes on the titular role and is no stranger to the horror genre. Before becoming an Addams, Ortega previously held a starring role in 2022's Scream reboot and Insidious: Chapter 2.

Also starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams, Wednesday has yet to be given an official release date but is said to be debuting on Netflix in Fall 2022.

'Hocus Pocus 2' - September 30 On Disney+

Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, Hocus Pocus has been considered a Halloween classic since it debuted in 1993. Almost 30 years after its initial success, the witches are back with the long-awaited sequel to the spooky-time Disney film.

Hocus Pocus 2will see its three original cast members - Midler, Parker and Najimy - along with Doug Jones reprising their iconic roles as the Sanderson Sisters and Billy Butcherson in this modern-day continuation of the movie that is once again set in The Witch City, also known as Salem, Massachusetts. The sequel is set to fly onto Disney+ on September 30, 2022.

'Cabinet of Curiosities' - October 25 On Netflix

Cabinet of Curiosities is a new horror anthology series created by Guillermo del Toro, featuring a megastar cast among eight unique episodes. The show will see The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln star in the premiere, with notable actors like Back to the Future alum Crispin Glover, former General Hospital villain Sebastian Roché and Harry Potter's Rupert Grint in the following episodes, respectively.

Based on a short story of the same name with two episodes written by del Toro and the others written and directed by various other filmmakers, Cabinet of Curiositieswill premiere on Netflix on October 25, 2022.

'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' - September 19 In Theaters

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn acts as a reboot of the 2001 cult classic Jeepers Creepers, despite being said to be separated from the original and expected to be the first in a new trilogy. During the town's first horror festival, Sydney Craven's Laine begins having eerie premonitions and visions of the Creeper.

The new film is set to creep in and out of theaters with a limited release in the United States from September 19 through September 21, 2022.

'The Walking Dead' Final Season - October 2 On AMC

After 12 years and 11 seasons on AMC, The Walking Dead is finally ending. Season 11B left plenty of unanswered questions that are all expected to be wrapped up in 11C, including what exactly The Commonwealth is up to, Rick's possible return, and will anyone ever get to read Eugene's novel.

While TWD is spawning several spin-offs - including Isle of the Dead starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, the show pegged "Daryl's spin-off" starring Norman Reedus, and the highly-anticipated miniseries starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick and Michonne - fans will first have to endure the final few episodes of the show that started it all, kicking off on AMC on October 2. 2022.

