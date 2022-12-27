Since the dawn of time, humankind has been a storytelling species. As such, even in the very first mythologies that rose throughout the world, one can see glimpses of story tropes and structures still seen in modern stories.

Cinema has been sure to note the importance and entertainment value of worldwide mythologies, and it has been sure to use them to create movies. Not all of them are successful, but the ones that are manage to take a culture's fascinating stories and turn them into captivating cinematic experiences.

His Enemies Call Him Namor — 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

The MCU's latest cinematic outing follows up on the story of 2018's Black Panther, showing the Wakandans fighting to protect their land from outside forces in the aftermath of T'Challa's tragic death.

Wakandan folklore itself, which is obviously a crucial factor of Wakanda Forever's narrative, draws heavy inspiration from diverse African mythologies. On top of that, the film takes Yucatec Mayan mythology and gives it a fun Marvel spin, turning the iconic anti-hero Namor into the Mayan deity K'uk'ulkan, the Plumed Serpent.

To Be Fierce, Wild, and Free — 'Wolfwalkers' (2020)

Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon is no stranger to delving into their country's rich mythological stories, but the formula was perhaps most successful in Wolfwalkers, about a young apprentice hunter who befriends a Wolfwalker, the very thing that her dad is tasked with destroying.

The movie nails the fantastical feeling of entering a new and exciting world of magic. It's based on various elements of Irish folklore, borrowing them to craft a moving story about friendship and father-daughter relationships.

The Superior Hercules Adaptation — 'Hercules' (1997)

The story of Heracles (better known for his name in Roman mythology, Hercules) is so fun and widely known that it has been adapted multiple times in cinema. Among all these adaptations, Disney's 1997 version is the strongest (pun not intended).

Hercules is brightly animated and sharply written, a briskly paced 93 minutes of pure Greek mythological fun. The songs are all catchy and iconic, the characters are interesting, and the themes of self-improvement and chasing one's dreams are beautifully told through a simple story that all fans of Greek mythology will enjoy.

Rise, Roar, Revolt — 'RRR' (2022)

This Telegu-language epic action film is the most expensive Indian movie to date, and every cent of it paid off. Its over three-hour-long runtime may seem daunting, but it rewards your patience with countless adrenaline-filled set pieces and a riveting story that borrows many elements from India's two most famous mythological epics.

RRR is one of the most emotional, exciting, endearing, and purely fun movies of 2022, as well as one of the most insane action movies in recent memory. The way it intertwines stories and themes is masterful, and it's impossible to be bored by it.

The Moment Brendan Fraser Entered Our Hearts — 'The Mummy' (1999)

Not many movies inspired by Egyptian mythology (if any at all) are as successful and widely loved as The Mummy, about a dashing legionnaire who encounters a centuries-old curse that threatens the world with eternal damnation.

Goofy, suspenseful, and that delightful kind of film that leaves you wanting more despite not being particularly remarkable in its craft or artistic qualities, The Mummy is bound to make you have a good time even if you have little interest in the way it injects the legendary source material with quirky camp.

The Buffet of the Universe — 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' (2012)

In this fantasy drama, a six-year-old girl (played beautifully by Quvanzhané Wallis in one of the youngest-ever acting Oscar nominated performances) lives in a community at the edge of the world, her father's tough love preparing her for the unraveling of the universe.

Beasts of the Southern Wild's magical realism plays much like a classic fable or a tender myth, with moving character dynamics and a fantastical story.

A Bloody and Brutal Period Piece — 'The Northman' (2022)

Filmmaker Robert Eggers is one of the most exciting new voices in modern cinema. Already he has made three audience darlings, the latest of which is The Northman, about a banished prince who returns to his land in a mission to save his mother from his father's killer.

Gritty, bloody, and brutal, the film is loosely based on a Norse myth about a young Viking prince named Amleth, who avenges his father. The simplicity of the story helps Eggers build a complex and stirring narrative with style to spare.

A Time When Honor Was Everything — 'The Green Knight' (2021)

Arthurian legend is a sprawling mythology full of fascinating stories. One of the best is that of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, which is the tale that The Green Knight is based on. It's undoubtedly one of the best Arthurian adaptations of all time.

Like all great tales about King Arthur and his knights, The Green Knight is a powerful contemplation on courage, maturity, chivalry, and masculinity. As well as a powerful coming-of-age, it's a loving portrayal of the source material that perfectly encapsulates what makes Arthurian myths so irresistible.

Greatest Oddyssey of the Ages — 'Jason and the Argonauts' (1963)

The story of Jason is one of the most famous in all of Greek mythology. The '60s cult classic Jason and the Argonauts takes this story as its basis, showing the fearless hero on an epic quest for the magical Golden Fleece.

More than anything, the movie is remembered for its timeless visual effects, which still look stunning all these decades later. But it has much more to offer than just that: There is perhaps no film that better captures the magical, adventurous feeling of Greek myths, full of terrifying creatures, daunting journeys, and delightful rewards.

Del Toro's Eerie Masterpiece — 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Pan's Labyrinth, about a 10-year-old girl living with her tyrannical stepfather and pregnant mother in a mysterious new home, is arguably Mexican auteur Guillermo Del Toro's best film.

While critiquing fascism (Francoism in particular) and the destruction of innocence carried out by evil forces, this dark fantasy masterpiece borrows some elements from Greek mythology (like the faun and the basic structure of the myth of Cronos) to deliver a riveting coming-of-age full of memorable scenes, iconic monsters, and a hauntingly pitch-perfect ending. If you like any kind of fantastical tale and you still haven't seen Pan's Labyrinth, you're missing out.

