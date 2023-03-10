Adolescence is stressful enough as it is. Add to that being the new kid at your high school, where you're the odd one out due to your looks, your faith, and that hard-to-miss pubescent mustache, and you've got a recipe for teen angst. This is the premise of writer-director Imran J. Khan's coming-of-age comedy Mustache, and Collider is excited to exclusively present the first look at the film today.

The clip follows the protagonist, Ilyas (Atharva Verma), who has just transferred to a public high school from his Islamic private school. A tricky enough leap to make in the present day, therefore made all the rougher by the film's '90s setting. As the clip shows, the transfer has been a bit of a process both for himself, and for his family. He approaches a teacher, Ms. Martin (Alicia Silverstone) to inform her that he will no longer be attending her class after already missing a few sessions.

Ms. Martin points out to Ilyas that he was never actually technically enrolled in her class, but that he's welcome back anytime, and the two can keep it a secret from his father, who it seems disapproves of the content of the class. While the clip doesn't make it clear what sort of class Ilyas has been trying to attend, it appears to be some kind of arts class, as Ms. Martin encourages him to continue creating, even if just to help figure himself out.

In addition to Verma and Silverstone, Mustache's talented cast also includes Rizwan Manji, Hasan Minhaj, Meesha Shafi, and Ayana Manji. Produced by Christina Won (Birdman, The Revenant), Jessica Sittig, Christopher Storer (The Bear, Ramy, Eighth Grade), Tyson Bidner (The Whale, The Bear, Ramy), the film is set to premiere this weekend at SXSW.

Mustache premieres at SXSW on March 12. Check out the clip and read the official synopsis below: