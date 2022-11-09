The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be traced back to 2008 when the first Iron Man movie premiered. Over the following years, Marvel Comics' readers have watched some of the comic book company's most awe-inspiring characters grace the silver screen. Indeed, the likes of Marvel's gods and greatest heroes and villains have been brought to life; although much of their best material has been covered since Disney's acquisition, fans have noticed an absence of a key species from the source material - mutants. While it's safe to assume they've merely been in the background of the MCU, mutants were only just recently recognized through Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series. This opened the door for the larger narrative to incorporate those characters and teams from the Marvel lore into the MCU.

Evidence of the mutant presence has been littered across Marvel's cinematic features and television shows. Whether they've been officially confirmed or merely assumed to be one, movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and Deadpool 3 (2024) will bring the general audience's attention to this new race of characters. On that note, it's worth taking stock of how many actually exist in the MCU and how they may tie into the grander scheme.

Kamala Khan

At the end of Ms. Marvel's season finale, it's revealed that Kamala is not only 1/8 Jinn, but also bears "mutated genes." This makes her the first mutant to be officially recognized in the MCU. This departure from her Inhuman comic origins is accompanied by an Easter egg of the X-Men '97 theme song. While Kamala brushed it off as "just another label," this bold move introduced the narrative awareness of mutants in the MCU and the possibility for future characters to appear.

Namor

Image via Marvel

Marvel's Sub-Mariner is being brought to center stage as the antagonist in the fast-approaching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which makes sense as he's no stranger to being the enemy of "surface dwellers" in the comic books. Although not much else has been revealed on the matter, it was confirmed that Namor shares his illustrated counterpart's history as a mutant. Given his role as the ruler of an undersea kingdom and his deep -- and at times, complicated -- ties with several Marvel teams, including both the Avengers and the X-Men, he could help to connect future live-action tales with mutants as well as other franchises.

Professor Xavier

Image Via Disney

To be fair, there are some technicalities here: The first is that this specific version of Charles Xavier was a multiversal ode to X-Fans who dreamt of seeing Patrick Stewart in Professor X's infamous yellow chair from the animated series. Additionally, the movie in which he appears, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), premiered prior to Ms. Marvel and Professor Xavier is, without question, a mutant. However, he is technically a variant which makes him non-canon. That and well, he and the rest of The Illuminati meet their fate at the hands of Wanda Maximoff shortly after they appear. With that said, he's still a mutant in an official MCU movie and that counts for something.

Deadpool

Deadpool 3 will be the titular anti-hero's official entry to the MCU upon its 2024 release. Since his cinematic adventures changed Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) from being genetically enhanced to having his mutant gene activated, he's a clear addition to our list. This may be a departure from his original story, but it still makes perfect sense. In both mediums, Deadpool has a direct connection to the X-Men, so this could be the exact opening needed for the MCU to segue them into their mainstream movies. Especially since he'll have already teamed up with two X-Members at that point.

Logan/Wolverine

Image via 20th Century Fox

Alongside the Chimichanga Champion in Deadpool 3 is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that Logan's presence was already alluded to in Disney+'s She-Hulk. While it's very exciting to have the actor back in the role, he and the studios have been tight-lipped over the details of what this means for Wolverine or Deadpool. Jackman, himself, has stated that this will, at least, be an angrier Wolverine. Whether this translates to him being the same character we've come to fan over since 2000's X-Men or a variant remains to be seen.

What Does This Mean for the MCU?

Image via Marvel

The confirmation of mutant existence in the MCU brings a ton of questions and speculation. Especially since there's already an array of characters within the canon like Mr. Immortal and Ursa Major, who are assumed to be mutants due to the source material, albeit with no outright confirmation. When we consider The Merc with Maximum Effort's crossover into the MCU, one has to wonder who might come with him. Wade has already interacted with numerous mutants to date - meaning we could see other Deadpool movie characters residually integrated as a result (this writer's holding out for Zazie Beetz's Domino if that happens.).

Regardless of the impact of Deadpool 3, the narrative of the MCU is now aware that mutants exist. While answers wouldn't be necessary, the underlying questions concerning the whereabouts of Marvel's mutant teams during the events of Avengers: Endgame will be burning in the back of everyone's minds. Sure, these could be easily explained away by, say - connecting the sudden appearance of mutants to the effects of The Blip's victims returning in some way. The writers could even simply state "That's an Avengers story" and be done with the matter, but to leave this unexplored would leave a glaring narrative gap. Regardless, it'll be fun to see how the MCU interprets Marvel's mutants and their stories. Now then - where's our X-Men news, Kevin?

