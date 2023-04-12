Netflix boasts of an impressive catalog of original series in many languages, and none have done better than perhaps its Spanish language contingent. With the likes of Elite and Money Heist being touted as impressive successes, so much so that the latter inspired an equally successful Korean remake, Netflix hopes to recreate perhaps something akin to that success with its latest Spanish original series, Muted, which is set to premiere on May 19 on the streamer. Ahead of the crime drama's arrival, Netflix has released a trailer that hints at how the authorities hope to get into the mind of the man known as the Balcony Murderer.

Most actions people make in life are driven by a thought process, a reason behind every step taken. So when a murder occurs, a couple thrown off the balcony of their home to their deaths, the police search for a motive behind this action from the perpetrator in custody. It is all the more complex when the killer is the son of the couple and won't even say a word to anyone about the incident - El Silencio. The trailer kicks off at the very start of the tale, with the murders themselves. It has been six years now and time has been served for the crime, and Sergio, portrayed by Elite's Arón Piper, is getting out of prison early on good behavior. While he might be getting out and inheriting the house where he committed the crimes, it would seem the law is not done with him.

With his apartment fully surveilled and monitored, the authorities, led by psychiatrist Ana Dussel (Almudena Amor), are still intent on monitoring his activities to determine his motive and just how much of a threat he remains. However, the process soon has to accommodate a new, previously unaccounted for variable in the teenage Martha. Randomly appearing at Sergio's doorstep and seemingly attracted to him, Martha might be the key to getting Sergio to finally speak, or so the psychiatrist who wishes to use her hopes.

Image via Netflix

Who Stars in Muted?

The series is set to contain a total of eight episodes and was filmed across a few locations, mainly in Madrid and others including Bilbao, Vizcaya, and País Vasco. Asides the aforementioned names of Amor and Piper, Muted will star yet another Elite alum in Manu Rios. Other cast members include Ramiro Blas, Aitor Luna, Cristina Kovani, Viti Suárez, Aria Bedmar, Mikel Losada, Elena Sáenz, Estela Theus and Miguel Garces. Muted is created, written and produced by Aitor Gabilondo.

Muted premieres on May 19 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: