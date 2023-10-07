The Big Picture Trans representation in films and TV is severely lacking, with only 5% of LGBTQ characters being trans. Transmasculine identities are even more underrepresented and often rely on harmful stereotypes.

Mutt, a film written and directed by a trans filmmaker and starring a trans man, challenges these tropes and portrays an authentic and imperfect trans character without relying on harmful narratives. It aims to repair the harm caused by earlier misrepresentations.

The film differs from other examples like Boys Don't Cry and 3 Generations by not questioning or pressuring the protagonist to be a lesbian. It also avoids the common trope of violence against transmasculine characters, showing a more nuanced and supportive portrayal.

To call transgender onscreen representation lacking would be an understatement. Queer identities are vastly underrepresented, and trans people are a minority of a minority. In 2022, across all films and TV platforms, only 5% of all LGBTQ characters were trans. Transmasculine identities account for fewer than half of what meager trans representation there is, and while depictions of trans people at large are often fraught, stories about trans men are less common and frequently rely on harmful stereotypes.

Mutt seeks to challenge many of these tropes while repairing some of the harm caused by earlier misrepresentations of transmasculine individuals. Mutt is a semi-autobiographical slice-of-life story following Feña, a trans man, as he navigates 24 chaotic hours in New York City and the relationships that are changed by his transition. The film was written and directed by Vuk Lungulov-Klotz and stars Lío Mehiel, both trans men.

It will, of course, take more than one film to shake these tropes. Mutt is notable for how it eschews audience expectations without creating a trans character artificially above reproach. Mehiel’s Feña is intense, imperfect, and sometimes unlikable, but there is a critical authenticity to his character and performance that is absent in so many predecessors. To dig deeper into the ways Mutt differs from and seeks to repair earlier representation, we’ll compare it to three other examples of young trans men in Boys Don’t Cry, 3 Generations, and The L-Word.

"Why Can’t You Just Be A Lesbian?"

Image via Sundance

Gender and sexuality are complex and frequently interrelated. A lot of misrepresentation of LGBTQ people centers on a belief in biological essentialism and a mandate toward gender conformity and heterosexuality. Things have progressed on this to a degree, but gender nonconformity is still often represented in a negative light. In narratives about transmasculinity, this often manifests as an exasperated question: “why can’t you just be a lesbian?”

RELATED: 'Mutt' Review: Day-in-the-Life Drama Never Gives Central Character Enough Depth

This question may appear innocuous, but many less-than-flattering assumptions are baked in. In 3 Generations, trans teenager Ray (Elle Fanning) and his mother (Naomi Watts) must convince his estranged father to sign a consent form to start testosterone. When his live-in lesbian grandmother Dolly (Susan Sarandon) asks Ray why he can’t just be a lesbian, it implies that Ray has chosen to make life more difficult for himself and his family. Grandma Dolly ultimately supports Ray’s transition, but trans characters don’t always fare so well. The L-Word’s Max Sweeney (Daniel Sea) faces similar questions and far less support from his queer female friends. In fact, Max’s transition causes a near-total ostracization from his community, a punishment for not “just being a lesbian.”

Even Boys Don’t Cry, which was inspired by the real life demise of trans man Brandon Teena (portrayed in the film by Hilary Swank), flirts with this question. Writer-director Kimberly Pierce grounded the film in the “tragic love story” that ultimately led to Brandon’s murder. Language around gender nonconformity and transgender identity have changed in the 30 years since Brandon’s death (and 20 since the film), but the casting of a cis-woman in a trans role and the decision to exaggerate a romantic relationship to build sympathy for Brandon instead of telling his story implies that his death was ultimately caused by being in a relationship with a woman more than his gender identity. In reality, Brandon never identified as a lesbian; the relationship was brief and heterosexual.

Mutt does not ask this question of its protagonist, either explicitly or implicitly. Feña is not universally accepted for his identity, but it’s clear that he’s not being seen as a lesbian either. We see Feña’s attraction to men as he reconnects with his ex-boyfriend, a move that decouples transmasculinity with lesbianism, leaving space for a wider array of transmasculine representation. His ex sees Feña for who is, not who he was. After the two sleep together, he leaves without asking that he detransition or accusing him of ill intent. In short, he respects Feña’s identity even when it doesn’t explicitly serve him.

Trans Men Always Face Inevitable Violence in Movies

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Violence against women is a reality onscreen and off, but for transmasculine characters, the possibility of violence takes a more urgent turn. Many depictions of young trans men feature violence toward their subjects as a matter of course, as though the audacity to live as an out trans person is tantamount to asking for violence.

The most obvious example of this appears in Boys Don’t Cry, as the climax of the film is Brandon’s violent rape and murder at the hands of two acquaintances. These men “discovered” Brandon’s gender secret and were enraged by both his trans identity and the fact that he had dated one of their mutual female friends. The implication is that these men were “humiliated” by the fact that Brandon “tricked” them, the overarching belief supporting this experience being the idea that trans men are women and are subject to the same or more intense violence for their deviation from gender norms.

In the L-Word, Max also faces abuse and violence throughout his character’s transition arc. Max is on the receiving end of verbal and emotional abuse at the hands of his so-called friends. The humiliation and ostracization he faces for transitioning is the catalyst to what Daniel Sea described as “a downward spiral into suffering, alienation, and misery.” Being rejected by his cisgender friends and ostracized from community, Max enters a relationship with a man who abuses him physically and emotionally, gets him pregnant, and abandons him. Max’s character arc is framed as a cautionary tale of the “negative” impacts of transition.

Mutt does not shy away from the violence inherent in both life and queerness, but we don’t see Feña experience it just because he has pursued transition. In fact, the other characters in his life are just as aware of the risk of violence as he is — something that cannot be said for Brandon or Max’s friends and family. When Feña splits open his eyebrow from falling while jumping a subway turnstile, the people he encounters later are quick to rise to his defense, desiring to protect him. This spirit of protection — while still trusting that Feña can handle himself as a man and an individual in the world — is a stark contrast to the lack of care so commonly shown toward young trans men onscreen.

Trans Men Exist Outside Relationships

Image via Sundance

Perhaps the most insidious part of depictions of trans men is the way these stories frame the relationship between their transmasculine characters and the cisgender characters in their lives. Filmmakers often make choices that compromise truth for the trans character to the benefit of others. While it might make sense that Max’s story was decentered in the ensemble television program he was never the lead character for, many of these “films about trans people” are problematic as well.

3 Generations was originally titled About Ray because it was ostensibly about a trans boy trying to start testosterone. It was re-titled when it became clear that Ray’s transition was not the center of the film but a glorified MacGuffin to facilitate catharsis for his estranged parents. The Washington Post reviewer described the film as “inexplicably focused… on the difficulties of motherhood,” not, in fact, About Ray.

How this shows up in Boys Don’t Cry is more contentious. There are many pitfalls when adapting someone’s real life, especially when it was covered in a sensationalist and transphobic way. The real life Lana hated and resented her depiction in the film so much that she sued the production company, and the film spins something of a fairy tale in a love affair that never was. Trans characters and stories have value even when they don’t impact cisgender people, and the choice not to focus more on Brandon as a person outside the relationship undermines his story.

Mutt also focuses on relationships, specifically on how already-complicated relationships change during transition. Feña does not have to hide his trans identity from the people in his life. There are some relationships he has clearly lost, as with his estranged mother. He is not outright rejected by most who care for him. In some ways, it seems as though Feña as a character may have been subconsciously guided by some of the representation described here, and there is some element of fear in his approach to relating to those he has seen little post-transition. He is clearly afraid of what his rejecting mother has said to his half-sister, who shrugs off his concern by revealing that she has trans friends. This anxiety is present in his connection with his father and ex-boyfriend as well. While these characters don’t necessarily “get it,” they accept Feña for who he is as a person: the sameness and the difference alike. Feña isn’t punished for being trans, for changing and maturing. He is an imperfect person, as are all the others he encounters. He gets to just be a young guy learning how to be a man, not a problem, not a trauma, and not a cautionary tale. Feña’s ability to just be is perhaps the most revolutionary part of this film.

'Mutt' Takes Trans Representation in a Positive Direction

Image via Sundance

That Mutt exists and has been so well-received critically is a huge first step in repairing the harm done by decades of dismissive, sensationalist, and traumatic filmmaking about transmasculine characters. Stories told about trans people by trans people are the best way to ensure that representation is authentic and respectful. That the story is so inspired by the real life of a trans filmmaker starring a trans man makes it far and away more affirming than any representation out there before.

More trans people need to be empowered to make films that show the wide breadth of queerness, transness, and different ways of being. As cinema and television representation improves, myths and assumptions about trans men “choosing to live this way," becoming tyrannical awful people at the hands of testosterone, being a catalyst for change for a cis character, or suffering for being trans will hopefully fall away from society at large.