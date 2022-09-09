Prepare to delve into a world of police corruption and intrigue. The first image for Muzzle, the upcoming action thriller from Crypto director John Stalberg Jr. and starring Golden Globe-nominee Aaron Eckhart, has been released. The new image shows Eckhart with his canine partner with a group of cops looking at the duo in the background.

These two are the center of the upcoming thriller's plot, which follows Eckhart's character Jake Rosser, a LAPD K-9 officer that finds himself investigating the murder of his dedicated partner by an unknown killer. As he delves into finding the assailant's identity, he starts to unravel a deep-seated conspiracy that takes Rosser through the streets of Los Angeles as well into the corrupt belly of the city's police force.

Eckhart is known for a long and acclaimed acting career, starring in Jason Reitman's 2005 satirical black comedy Thank You for Smoking, where he was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in a Comedy or Musical, as well as starring as Harvey "Two-Face" Dent in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. His most recent credit was as Cary in AMC's animated sci-fi series Pantheon. His upcoming projects along with Muzzle include The Bricklayer, Rumble Through the Dark, and Ambush, all of which are currently in post-production with Dito Montiel's upcoming thriller Afterward, which is also set to star Eckhart, being in pre-production. Eckhart is joined on the cast of Muzzle by Stephen Lang, Diego Tinoco, and Kyle Smithson.

Principal photography for Muzzle recently wrapped in August and will see Highland Film Group handling worldwide sales on the upcoming action thriller film. Stalberg Jr. will be directing from a script penned by Carlyle Eubank from a story by the director and writer duo. Stalberg Jr. also serves as a producer on the film alongside Broken Open Pictures’ David Frigerio, Ford Corbett, and Tim O'Hair.

Muzzle does not have a release date or window currently announced. You can check out the official synopsis for the upcoming action thriller down below.