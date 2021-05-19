Fun news for Superman fans! HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced the arrival of a brand-new family-friendly animated series, titled My Adventures with Superman, which follows the adventures (and romance) of twenty-somethings Clark Kent and Lois Lane, as well as their best friend Jimmy Olsen, as they learn how to become the hottest investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The official news from Warner Bros. Animation also confirmed that the series has been given a two-season order ahead of its premiere. Jack Quaid (The Boys) and Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) lead the voice cast as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively.

"Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world," said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros., in a provided statement. "This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world."

"It’s been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways,” said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. "This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy - whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends."

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, with Register serving as executive producer. Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher are on board as co-executive producers, with Josie Campbell as co-producer.

My Adventures with Superman currently doesn't have a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for more information about what looks like a very charming new animated series. Here's the official synopsis for the new show:

In this serialized coming-of-age story, we follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis - and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

