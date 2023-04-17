Superman is one of the most influential characters in all of fiction. He’s faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, can leap tall buildings in a single bound, and is now getting the spotlight he rightfully deserves. The big blue boy scout is the cornerstone of the DC Universe and helped usher in the superhero boom in the 1940s.

With DC Studios finally established, fans should expect a lot more from these iconic characters, and My Adventures With Superman will help usher in a new era in DC animation. With the series set to launch later this year, here’s everything you need to know about My Adventures With Superman.

What Is My Adventures With Superman About?

As the title suggests, the series follows Clark Kent as he figures out how to become the world’s greatest hero. The series will follow a younger Superman than we’re accustomed to seeing, and he stars alongside his friends and colleagues, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen. Here is the official synopsis for My Adventures with Superman:

In this serialized coming-of-age story, we follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis - and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

Is There a Trailer for My Adventures With Superman?

While we don’t have a full trailer for the upcoming series, we have a 16-second teaser highlighting the show’s tone. The short clip showcases Superman doing what he does best, saving people. While Kal-El might be the strongest, the core of any classic Superman story is his love for humanity. As we see Superman rush in to stop an unnamed villain, we also see Lois and Jimmy help evacuate the area, highlighting the trio's dynamic. Check out the teaser below.

In just 16 short seconds, we have already learned so much about the series. The show is bright, colorful and features the fast-paced action you’d want in a superhero show. The character designs are unique but still, feel true to the Superman mythology.

My Adventures With Superman does not currently have a release date, but the series is set to debut on Adult Swim later this year. The series was initially given a two-season order with the hopes of it premiering on HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and soon moved to Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The anime block is usually reserved for action-heavy shows for an older demographic. If you didn’t know, Toonami airs on Saturday nights and usually features anime like Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Naruto Shippuden, and Cowboy Bebop. While My Adventures With Superman won’t be an adult series like Rick and Morty, the show will likely be more mature than Teen Titans Go!, meaning it’ll be closer to shows like Naruto.

Who Is Behind My Adventures With Superman?

Sam Register, the President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, is on board as an executive producer alongside co-executive producers Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus), Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender), and co-producer Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power).

When talking about the series, Register said:

“This is the first animated Superman series in many years, and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy - whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized, and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends.”

It’s worth noting that Register says that the show will be serialized rather than episodic like previous DC shows. It appears that My Adventures With Superman stylistically will feel closer to Superman: The Animated Series rather than Justice League Action. That change in philosophy will make for stronger character arcs and relationships in the future. Here’s what Amy Friedman (Head of Family programming) had to say:

“This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world.”

Who Are the Cast of My Adventures With Superman?

Image via Paramount

With the footage comes the first audio of Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid as Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, respectively. This is not the first time Quaid has worked on a comic book project, the actor might be best known for his role as Hughie Campbell in the Prime Video series, The Boys. Superman acts as a symbol of peace, standing for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow. Luckily the DC universe is far from the dark and gory world run by Homelander and the Seven.

Through various guest appearances, Lee has made a career, but she’s best known for her time as Emily on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The strong-willed reporter is fearless and will do whatever it takes to uncover the truth. At her side is the ever-loyal photographer, Jimmy Olsen. Sahid is best known for his time as Clark in the short-lived Cousins for Life.

Will My Adventures With Superman Connect to Superman: Legacy?

While DC Studios co-president, James Gunn, has said that the DCU would feature animated projects within his DC Universe with shows like Creature Commandos, but My Adventures With Superman would not be a part of that continuity. Instead, the series falls under the Elseworlds label, where shows like Teen Titans Go!, The Penguin, and Batman: Caped Crusader can exist without ties to other projects.

Superman: Legacy is a film written and directed by James Gunn and will be the first introduction to the new live-action Superman, with Henry Cavill leaving the role. Shows that take place in the DC will have a specific logo. In contrast, everything else will have the Elseworlds branding, similar to the MCU fanfare at the start of Marvel movies compared to the Marvel intro on Venom movies.