The Big Picture "My Adventures with Superman" presents a more traditional and optimistic version of the Man of Steel, moving away from previous serious adaptations.

The show focuses on the early adulthood of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy, exploring their careers as reporters and the development of Clark and Lois' romantic relationship.

The portrayal of Clark and Lois in the series makes them incredibly likable, with distinct qualities and personal objectives that make it easy to root for their romance to succeed.

Last month, Adult Swim launched a new iteration of Superman in the form of an anime-adjacent cartoon series titled, My Adventures with Superman. This new version of the Man of Steel — voiced by Jack Quaid of The Boys fame — allows fans who may have been critical of other iterations of the character to let out a big sigh of relief, as it presents the Kryptonian hero with a more traditional, optimistic, and overall cheery disposition while moving far away from the dour seriousness of Henry Cavill's Superman in the DCEU and as other recent animated adaptations. Combine that with fresh new takes on Lois Lane (Alice Lee) and Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid), and My Adventures with Superman has made its traditional take on the classic superhero feel fresh, grounded, and exciting.

The show centers on Clark, Lois, and Jimmy in their early adulthood as interns at the Daily Planet. By choosing to show these classic characters as young adults, the show gives itself free rein to explore the process of Clark learning how to harness his powers, the three main characters establishing their careers as reporters, and — most notably — the development of the romantic relationship between Clark and Lois. That relationship is easily one of the strongest elements My Adventures with Superman has to offer and is perhaps the strongest version of that romance to ever be put on screen.

Clark and Lois Are So Darn Likable in 'My Adventures With Superman'

A major reason the relationship between Clark and Lois works so well in My Adventures with Superman is that the show has remarkable success in making both characters incredibly likable right from the very first episode. For years, on-screen versions of these characters have lacked the necessary charm to get people invested in the success of their romance. My Adventures with Superman knows how to craft its characters in a way that makes the audience concerned for their well-being and happiness. The show does this by giving Clark and Lois specific and distinct qualities that ultimately have nothing to do with each other, giving them individual personal objectives, senses of humor, and even turn-ons. When we see that level of specificity in these characters, it them so much easier to root for.

This version of Clark Kent is delightful, and Quaid plays him with this undying desire to make each day a positive experience for himself and for others, which provides the perfect motivation for choosing to use his powers to fight crime in the first place. Where many previous versions of Clark have erred by basically making him void of any weakness (except kryptonite), this Clark is riddled with insecurities and weaknesses. He is fully conscious of them and is working to better himself without losing his bright optimism. Also — and this is critical — the show is extremely careful not to overpower Clark. Each battle takes a toll on him and shows that he's overcoming challenges to help people. It shows that he is helping people not just because he can, but because he wants to.

The portrayal of Lois Lane is a particularly exciting element of My Adventures with Superman. Lois has very seldom been given justice on-screen for the brilliant and driven journalist she is. Usually, she is merely an accessory to Superman. However, Alice Lee's Lois Lane is charming, ambitious, and wicked smart. She has her own goals and weaknesses independent of Clark, and she is not afraid to stand up for herself — even to Clark. One incredible choice that works heavily in the show's favor is Lois' ethnic background. This version of Lois Lane is Korean. While that isn't really a factor in the main story, it does add a monumental layer of depth to Lois' identity and the specificity of her actions. In one scene in episode two, Lois takes a selfie with Jimmy. As the picture is snapped Lois puts her hands in finger hearts on either side of her cheeks. It's small details like that which give Lois more authenticity and likability.

'My Adventures With Superman' Puts Clark and Lois' Romance In the Spotlight

It's very clear that My Adventures with Superman has a great deal of interest in the sexual tension between Clark and Lois. From the moment they meet in Episode 1, they are seen blushing when they are around each other, especially anytime they are forced to touch. It's abundantly clear that these two are physically attracted to each other. Rather than making the relationship about that, however, the show introduces that physical attraction merely as a starting point for what will inevitably grow into a healthy romance that is based on far more than physical appearance. But the show is fearless with the occasional steaminess that enhances their feelings for each other. In Episode 6, Clark is protecting Lois from the rapid fire of a machine gun. The bullets rip through his shirt, revealing his massive chest and shredded abs. The next shot lingers on Lois as she just stands there and watches in awe. You can tell that she is falling in love — not with his body, but with him... but the body is a massive plus.

The show does well to find organic ways their attraction can grow based on what they observe about each other. Clark admires Lois for her drive and her remarkable journalistic skills, and Lois begins to fall in love as she witnesses how Clark selflessly sacrifices himself for others. This becomes an especially strong case for their relationship especially because the show makes the wise choice to fairly quickly have Lois realize that Clark is Superman, and call him out on it. It takes away the inherent ditziness that Lois is often cursed with in other iterations and reveals that she is someone with agency who values effective communication and trust. Clark is someone who needs to learn how to develop those qualities because of the uncertainty of his background. This makes them a perfect match for each other. The show uses the big reveal as a tool to elevate their relationship from attraction and admiration, to trust and communication.

My Adventures with Superman is wisely taking its time to organically develop the relationship between Clark and Lois in order to create a believable romance that audiences will want to root for. The show does this by giving the characters charm, wit, and specific qualities that make them more likable. The show is also not afraid to shine a spotlight on specific moments where they are feeling attracted to each other and uses those moments to supplement an actual romantic bond between the two that — as the series progresses — is based on trust and admiration for one another. The concerted effort My Adventures with Superman is making to feature this healthy developing relationship between Clark and Lois is what is making it out to be the best on-screen relationship these two have ever had.

New episodes of My Adventures with Superman premiere every Friday on Adult Swim.