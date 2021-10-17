While still in development, HBO Max and Cartoon Network has revealed a brand new look at the upcoming animated series My Adventures with Superman as well as a release window for the series.

During DC FanDome, new images for the My Adventures with Superman were showcased. The new images included model sheets for the three leads of the family-friendly series: the titular Clark Kent, played by Jack Quaid, the star reporter Lois Lane, played by Alice Lee, and best friend and protege Jimmy Olsen, who's casting has not been announced yet.

In a statement to ComicBook.com, Quaid said in reaction to playing the Man of Steel that he loves it. "It is a challenge, but I see it mostly as an opportunity, not even an opportunity, just I get to be able to play in all of these different universes. I mean, the fact that I'm in Star Trek, and Superman, and this crazy messed up universe where superheroes are real and are drugged from birth to become superhuman. That's insane." There is also a piece of concept art that show the trio spending time in a Metropolis park on a bright sunny day. Unfortunately, there was no new footage of the series shown off at the FanDome event.

My Adventures with Superman is being developed under a partnership between HBO Max and Cartoon Network and has already been ordered for two seasons ahead of its premiere. It was announced back in May and will follow the three showcased characters as they learn, grow and fall in love. My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, with Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, serving as executive producer. Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher also serve as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell acting as the series' co-producer.

Register said in a statement back when the show was revealed:

"It’s been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways. This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy - whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends."

My Adventures with Superman is still in production and is set to release sometime in 2023. You can read the official synopsis for the upcoming animated series and check out the new images down below.

In this serialized coming-of-age story, we follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis - and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

