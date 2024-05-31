The Big Picture My Adventures with Superman redefines beloved characters, making them relatable as they navigate their roles as heroes and interns in Metropolis.

The show portrays a unique and sympathetic young Lex Luthor, balancing intelligence with vulnerabilities that make him more human and likable.

By creating a more intimate relationship between Superman and Lex, the show breaks new ground in typical Superman storytelling.

Superman has assembled an impressive roster of villains across his many incarnations. From Livewire to Parasite, the superhero’s adversaries are as varied as they are terrifying, and none more so than the villain who most consistently puts Superman’s life in danger, Lex Luthor. The genius business leader who never goes far without his kryptonite, Luthor has been the Man of Steel’s worst onscreen nemesis since Gene Hackman’s portrayal in 1978’s Superman, but with so many remakes and superhero sequels being released today, films have been searching for new ways to represent the old foe. Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice notoriously caused controversy for casting Jesse Eisenberg as the classic villain, but My Adventures with Superman makes up for the film’s shortcomings by finally proving how to portray a young Lex Luthor right.

Set during the very beginning of his superhero journey, the animated show follows Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) as he navigates life in Metropolis and his new role at the Daily Planet with the help of Lois Lane (Alice Lee) and Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid). A highly creative show that redefines the designs and origin stories of familiar characters like Dr. Ivo and Deathstroke, My Adventures with Superman thrives off the energy of its young leads. The three main friends all begin the show as interns at the Daily Planet, and each of the iconic characters feels more relatable because they’re clumsily attempting to grow into the heroes audiences love. Likewise, although he is outwardly antagonistic towards Superman, the show’s Alex Luthor (Max Mittelman) is far from the intimidating villain most fans have come to know.

'My Adventures With Superman's Lex Is More Sympathetic Than Jesse Eisenberg in 'Batman v Superman'

When most fans think of Lex Luthor, a classic design comes to mind. The character tends to be brusque and businesslike, bald and brilliant, as scheming as he is wealthy. Modern onscreen depictions, such as Michael Cudlitz’s recent turn as Lex Luthor in Superman and Lois, have veered towards a grittier direction for Lex’s characterization, yet Jesse Eisenberg deserves credit for taking the character in an even more unorthodox direction. Batman v Superman presents audiences with a unique take on Lex in the modern superhero era, reinventing him to be younger and less professional. The movie doesn’t make Lex feel relatable, however, and My Adventures with Superman demonstrates how to create a young Lex better by imbuing its version with more likable qualities.

In the show, Lex occupies an entirely more sympathetic set of circumstances than Eisenberg’s version of the character. Working as a lab assistant for Dr. Ivo during Season 1, Episode 4, “Let’s Go to Ivo Tower, You Say,” the show’s Luthor is berated and patronized despite the fact that he created the villain’s powerful parasite armor. In Season 2, Episode 1, “More Things in Heaven and Earth,” Lex can’t even get a job at Star Labs because of the fallout from his association with Ivo, whose entire company went under after Superman defeated him. On the other hand, Eisenberg’s young Luthor starts the movie as the head of his father’s company, removed from any of the everyday difficulties that the show’s more relatable depiction of the character experiences.

Each version of the character’s mannerisms also determines how accessible they are to the audience. In Batman v Superman, Eisenberg’s Luthor is childish and whimsical, constantly giggling and struggling to take any scene seriously, and his immaturity feels like a negative departure from the character’s typical brutality. While experimenting with superhero conventions can be rewarding, some aspects of a character’s core values should remain. In My Adventures with Superman, young Lex is more compelling because the show balances Luthor’s typical intelligence and determination with the insecurities of young adulthood. Lex isn’t able to forge his own path until receiving a pep talk from Jimmy, and by showing that even the most daunting DC villains sometimes need help from a friend, the show makes Lex feel more like a real person by making him feel vulnerable.

With that said, Eisenberg’s version of Luthor doesn’t deserve so much hate. While the character is a far cry from classic depictions, Batman v Superman takes its version of Luthor in new directions that could have benefited from greater narrative focus. Eisenberg’s ability to portray an unstable genius shines during scenes when he monologues to Henry Cavill’s stoic Superman, and his Luthor’s allusion to possible abuse endured at the hands of his father opens up a new avenue to further humanize the character. The film doesn’t choose to delve into its Luthor’s past, but My Adventures with Superman is more than capable of picking up where Snyder’s film left off.

'My Adventures With Superman' Opens Up New Superman Storytelling Possibilities With Lex Luthor

Since the show’s Lex is roughly the same age as the main cast, there’s greater room for the future villain and his worst enemy to relate to one another when they interact. Unlike Batman v Superman, whose Lex was noticeably younger than the film’s previously established Superman and Ben Affleck’s grizzled Batman, Mittelman’s Lex doesn’t feel like a child toying with grown-ups. His search for recognition and professional success is similar to Lois’ quest for validation in the world of journalism, and his need to prove his worth in order to be accepted by the world mirrors Clark’s own struggles to be accepted as himself. As a result, the show has laid the groundwork to explore dynamics never seen in a mainstream Superman story before.

Lex could feel so grateful for Jimmy’s help the last time the characters met that the two could become friends. Or, if showrunners Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher decide to give the pair more screen time, their connection could even blossom into a full-fledged relationship. Given that Jimmy’s advice to Lex motivated the underappreciated genius to secure a job with Amanda Waller (Debra Wilson), it’s also possible that Lex could attempt to help Jimmy in the future, potentially even helping Clark inadvertently. The fallout from Lex’s realization that he helped his worst enemy would certainly elevate the stakes of the series, but regardless, the show has already set the stage for its heroes and villains to become much more intimate than any other incarnation.

This intimacy is so unique, in part because it is so unprecedented. The most recognizable portrayal of Lex in animation, Clancy Brown’s performance in Superman: The Animated Series and the DC Animated Universe of the late 90s and early 2000s, was as hostile as a supervillain could be. The only time Brown’s version of Lex is shown caring for Superman is in Justice League’s 2-part “Hereafter” storyline when the world already believes Superman was killed by Toyman. Rainn Wilson’s portrayal of Luthor in animated movies like The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen likewise never places his care for the hero above his own potential for personal gain, cementing Lex’s legacy as one inherently opposed to Superman.

By closing the gap between these two iconic characters, My Adventures with Superman is poised to break new ground on what unfolds in a typical Superman story. Mittelman’s Lex resembles his predecessors when he describes how Superman threatens Metropolis to Vicki Vale in Season 1, Episode 8, “Zero Day: Part One,” but he also represents the youth and brilliance of Snyder’s vision for the character in Batman v Superman. The show combines both the classic and experimental to produce a Lex Luthor relatable to its young adult audience, a Lex whose ability to handle dangerous technology makes him lethal to the series’ heroes. Yet, the show’s Lex is also someone who is just discovering his worth, someone overlooked for so long that only time will tell if he evolves into a friend or predictable foe.

My Adventures with Superman is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

