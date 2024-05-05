It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's a second season of one of the best DC animated shows ever made, My Adventures with Superman! Adult Swim's not-so-adult reimagining of the Man of Steel was widely praised by critics and fans alike when it premiered in 2023, finally bringing Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) to his wholesome, friendly roots. The show truly could not have come at a better time. We've been in the midst of an age of evil Superman archetypes through shows like The Boys and Invincible (both of which are excellent shows; they just aren't the most lighthearted). Plus, the Superman mythos is set to be dramatically reshaped with James Gunn and David Corensweet's highly anticipated feature film that will start an all-new cinematic universe.

Season 1 of My Adventures with Superman somehow fulfilled the impossible by making the universally known origin story of Clark Kent feel fresh and original. While he learns of his dramatic heritage linked to the planet Krypton, Clark also forms lifelong bonds with his best friend, Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid), and the love of his life, Lois Lane (Alice Lee). The prior season saw Superman come into his own by fighting a wide variety of villains, but all of them pale in comparison to the threats he may face in Season 2.

To learn more about the return of DC's acclaimed anime-inspired series, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about My Adventures with Superman Season 2.

When is 'My Adventures with Superman' Season 2 Coming Out?

Superman and his super friends will officially return when My Adventures with Superman Season 2 begins with a two-episode premiere, airing Saturday, May 25, 2024, on cable and Sunday, May 26 on streaming in the U.S.

Where Can You Watch 'My Adventures with Superman' Season 2?

Just like Season 1, My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will first be premiering on the Adult Swim channel on May 25th. Those who don't have access to a live-television subscription do have an alternative, as new episodes of My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will be available to stream and watch on Max one day after they premiere on Adult Swim. May is priming up to be a very big month for Adult Swim and Max, as it's also the same month where the hit surreal animated comedy Smiling Friends will also be returning for its second season.

Does 'My Adventures with Superman' Season 2 Have a Trailer?

Adult Swim finally gave us our first long-awaited look at My Adventures with Superman Season 2 with a new trailer on May 31st, teasing more than a few exciting developments. The trailer itself seems to be trying to emulate that of a classic superhero show trailer one would see on late-90s/early 2000s Cartoon Network, which is fitting since My Adventures with Superman is premiering during Adult Swim's Toonami block. The trailer also reveals that many of the foes Clark faced in Season 1 will be coming back, but it seems that some familiar faces from Superman lore will be arriving as well. A few bombshells dropped in the footage teases Alex's (Max Mittelman) true identity as Lex Luthor, the arrival of Brainiac (Michael Emerson), and the dramatic reveal of Clark's cousin Supergirl.

Who Stars in 'My Adventures with Superman' Season 2?

Much of the voice cast of Season 1 will be returning for Season 2, starting with Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, also known as Kal-El, also known as Superman. Known for playing fun-loving and lovable protagonists (except that one time in the fifth Scream movie), Quaid is arguably best known for his work in a much different and much darker superhero show as Hughie Campbell from The Boys. Quaid is also known for starring in the sadly recently cancelled Star Trek: Lower Decks and the Best Picture-winning Oppenheimer.

My Adventures with Superman is also unique in how it focuses on Superman's companions, starting with whipsmart and dedicated reporter Lois Lane, voiced by Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Alice Lee. Along with her is Clark's best friend Jimmy, voiced by Jury Duty star Ishmel Sahid. Other side characters we could see appear are History's Crazy Rich Ancients star Darrell Brown as Perry White and The Man in the High Castle star Joel de la Fuente as Generaal Sam Lane.

Many members of Superman's rogue's gallery are set to appear, including but not limited to the following:

Jake Green (The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild) as Parasite

(The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild) as Parasite Zehra Fazal (How to Get Away with Murder) as Livewire

(How to Get Away with Murder) as Livewire Debra Wilson (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor) as Amanda Waller

(Star Wars Jedi: Survivor) as Amanda Waller Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty) as Deathstroke

(Rick and Morty) as Deathstroke Max Mittelman (One Punch Man) as Lex Luthor

Michael Emerson (Fallout) as Brainiac

No word yet on who will be voicing Supergirl or General Zod, both of whom have been heavily teased.

What is the 'My Adventures with Superman' Story So Far?

My Adventures with Superman Season 1 began with Clark and Jimmy beginning their journalism careers at the Daily Bugle. There, Clark meets and immediately falls for Lois Lane, but a conflict forms as Lois seeks to expose the vigilante superhero known as Superman. During his early days as the Man of Steel, Superman does battle with more than a few villains, such as Parasite and Livewire. However, some of the biggest threats he ends up doing battle with are Amanda Waller, Deathstroke, and a mysterious figure known as "The General" (the latter of whom is later revealed to be Lois' father).

Along this journey, Clark's secret identity as Superman is eventually revealed to Lois and Jimmy, and while it takes them some time to adjust, they still love their friend. Clark also learns more about his heritage as a Kryptonian, decoding some strange messages from his real-life father, Jor-El (Jason Marnocha). Season 1 ends with a direct tease of Brainiac having a conversation with a masked Kryptonian Warrior, who immediately becomes connected to General Zod when they say the people of Earth will "kneel".

Will 'My Adventures with Superman' Get a Season 3?

With My Adventures with Superman completed and ready for release, many fans may be wondering if the show will be renewed for Season 3. No renewal has been announced at this time, but if Season 2 is a success, then My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is a real possibility. Until then, if you're among those who have yet to experience the beloved show, My Adventures with Superman Season 1 is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S.

