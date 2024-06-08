Editor's Note: The following includes spoilers for 'My Adventures With Superman' Season 2, Episode 3.

My Adventures With Superman may follow a young Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) who is still new to his crime fighting career, but that hasn’t stopped the animated series from quickly building its own complex version of the DC Universe. Season 1 pitted Clark against notable DC Comics foes like Parasite (Jake Green), Amanda Waller (Debra Wilson), and Task Force X, and Season 2 has continued to expand the world. But while that means even more potential foes for the Last Son of Krypton to face, the latest episode also introduced one of his most iconic allies.

Who Is 'My Adventures With Superman's John Henry Irons?

In Season 2, Episode 3, “Fullmetal Scientist,” Clark rescues scientist Silas Stone (Byron Marc Newsome) from a fire. After Jimmy Olsen’s (Ishmel Sahid) journalist intern, Flip (Azuri Hardy-Jones), receives a tip about killer robots, she goes missing. Clark and Jimmy track her to an apartment, where Flip’s uncle and Stone’s partner, John Henry Irons (Newsome), is living. Flip’s real name is revealed to be Natasha. John reveals that he called in the tip. He explains that his and Silas’ boss at AmerTek forced them to rush production on a line of robots known as Metallos and a fusion reactor, leading the scientists to go into hiding and John to become concerned about a possible threat to public safety.

Created by Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove, John Henry Irons first appeared in The Adventures of Superman #500 in 1993. He was an engineer for AmerTek Industries until a weapon he designed for the company was used to kill innocent people. When the company refused to allow him to quit, John faked his death and moved to Metropolis. While working in construction, he saved a co-worker from a fall only to fall off the building they were working on himself. John was caught by Superman and when he asked how he could repay the hero, Superman simply told him to, “live a life worth saving.” In the iconic “Death of Superman” story arc, John bravely took up a sledgehammer, preparing to help Superman in his battle with Doomsday before being buried in rubble.

After Superman’s death and his own recovery, John discovers Metropolis street gangs are using modified versions of the cannon he left AmerTek over. He designs a high-tech suit of armor and works to end the ensuing gang war, get the weapons off the street, and defeat their distributor, a former lover and co-worker of his, Angora Lapin. In the subsequent “Reign of the Supermen” story arc, John continues to fight crime as one of the four titular replacements for Superman. Each of the four were referred to by nicknames previously used for Superman himself, with John being known as the Man of Steel. His similarly outstanding morals briefly lead Lois Lane to believe that he is inhabited by Superman’s soul, though she later concludes that he is the only one of the four who can’t possibly be Superman, despite best representing his values. When Superman is resurrected, John works with him, Superboy, and Supergirl to defeat the Cyborg Superman and alien warlord Mongul, who had recently destroyed Green Lantern Hal Jordan’s hometown of Coast City.

Steel Has Appeared Alone and in Other Superman Stories

After getting his full powers restored, Superman encourages John and Superboy to continue working as superheroes, suggesting the former go by the shortened name “Steel.” John became a popular DC icon in his own right, appearing in both his own solo comics and crossovers. In addition to his armor, as Steel he wields a large sledgehammer, in reference to John Henry, the African American folk hero he was named after. In later comics, Natasha, who shares her uncle’s skill and interest in engineering, also becomes a superhero, with the pair sharing the name Steel. John has also become a fixture in DC adaptations in other media. Basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal played the character in the famously maligned live-action film Steel, while Wolé Parks has brought a much more well received iteration to the ongoing CW series Superman and Lois.

My Adventures With Superman’s approach to introducing John highlights the clever way the series is going about building a streamlined DC Universe. Having Flip turn out to be Natasha both sets her up to continue playing an important role in the series while ensuring that John is immediately connected to the main cast. Clark’s starstruck reaction to John, due to the latter’s altruistic work in the community, highlights Clark’s charming humility while adapting the vast mutual respect he and John have for each other in the comics in a way that is fitting for the series’ younger take on the former character. The large, maskless design of the initial version of the Steel suit John wears in the episode’s finale also more closely resembles the so-called “Lexosuit” worn by Lex Luthor in many comic book stories, which makes sense, as Lex (Max Mittleman) buys AmerTek and takes possession of both the suit and the Metallos at the end of the episode. This sets Lex up to be a physical threat to Clark in addition to an intellectual one, while also paving the way for John to design a more comic-accurate version of his armor if he continues to fight crime.

'My Adventures With Superman' Could Be Building Its Own Justice League

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Natasha is probably too young to make a believable superhero, as is Silas' briefly mentioned son, who fans know will eventually become Teen Titan and Justice Leaguer Cyborg, but it seems increasingly likely that more crime fighters could be joining Clark and John sooner than later. The season premiere reveals that Clark's biological cousin, Kara (Kiana Madeira), is also on Earth, and though the character hasn’t been properly introduced yet, promotional material for the season does show her in a version of her Supergirl costume. The series could even form its own unique iteration of the Justice League; Clark could certainly use the help, given that Lex has allied with Waller and Task Force X, in addition to the looming threats of Kryptonian villains Brainiac (Michael Emerson) and, possibly, General Zod, teased at the end of the first season.

