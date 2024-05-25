Superman (Jack Quaid), Lois Lane (Alice Lee), and the rest of Metropolis' many citizens are returning soon with My Adventures with Superman Season 2. The follow-up to the acclaimed first season, the sophomore outing of My Adventures with Superman certainly has some high expectations. Not only is it succeeding what many fans consider to be one of the best Superman adaptations in years, but it's also likely the last major Superman storyline to precede James Gunn's hugely anticipated live-action Superman film.

Season 2 of My Adventures with Superman thrusts audiences back into an anime-inspired DC Universe, where Clark Kent is still getting the hang of being the Man of Steel. He'll need to get his bearings quickly, as he'll not only be facing both new and old villains, but he may also be reuniting with his long-lost Kryptonian cousin. To find out when and how you can watch Clark Kent's next ambitious adventure, here is where you can watch My Adventures with Superman Season 2.

Is 'My Adventures with Superman' Season 2 Premiering on TV?

Just like with Season 1, the first place Clark Kent will be flying by is Adult Swim, as the show will premiere at midnight on the network on Saturday, May 25th, 2024. It's somewhat curious that DC Animation chose to release the new show on Adult Swim, as it's not really adult-oriented at all and can easily be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. In fact, one of the many reasons why My Adventures with Superman has become so beloved is because of how lighthearted and charming it is. My Adventures with Superman's imminent release also means the show will be releasing on the same weekends as Adult Swim's smash-hit adult sitcom Smiling Friends Season 2.

Is 'My Adventures with Superman' Season 2 Streaming Online?

Don't have access to Adult Swim? Well, there's no need to fear, for Max is also here. New episodes of My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will be available to stream on Max the day after they premiere on Adult Swim, starting Sunday, May 26th, 2024. Being owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, Max is your one-stop shop for most of your DC content, be it the live-action films or the many, many DC-animated shows.

Max currently has three base subscription plans available. The plans include "With Ads", "Ad-Free", and "Ultimate Ad-Free", and they can also be purchased through third party platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Roku. For a breakdown of each plan's pricing and the features they include, feel free to refer to the following table below:

Plans Features Subscription Costs With Ads Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year Ad-Free Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year Ultimate Ad-Free Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on four devices at once

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and HDR streaming on select titles

Ability to download up to a hundred select titles $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year

Can You Watch 'My Adventures with Superman' Season 2 Without Max?

Warner Bros. Discovery has not yet announced any plans to bring My Adventures with Superman Season 2 outside of Adult Swim and Max. This includes no word on potential plans for a release on physical media such as DVD and Blu-ray.

Watch the Trailer for 'My Adventures with Superman' Season 2

Adult Swim released the main trailer for My Adventures with Superman Season 2 on April 30th, and it offers a mere glimpse of what's in store for the next part in Clark Kent's hopefully long-running journey. All of his friends are back, but there's also a few new historic heroes and villains that those familiar with the legendary hero will more than likely recognize. This includes the dreaded alien supercomputer Brainiac (Michael Emerson), the notorious billionaire sociopath Lex Luthor (Max Mittelman), and Clark's Kryptonian cousin Kara Zor-El (Kiana Madeira), better known by her alter ego as Supergirl.

What's the 'My Adventures with Superman' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

Season 2 of My Adventures with Superman is expected to be the same length as Season 1, clocking in at ten episodes. The show will begin with a two-episode premiere in late May, with next few episodes to follow on Adult Swim every following Saturday. Release dates have not been explicitly confirmed for the final five episodes of Season 2.

Episode 1: "More Things in Heaven and Earth" - May 25, 2024

Episode 2: "Adventures with My Girlfriend" - May 25, 2024

Episode 3: "Fullmetal Scientist" - June 2, 2024

Clark's life falls apart as The General goes into hiding - in Clark's apartment. Meanwhile, Jimmy struggles with being a leader, and Lois goes toe-to-toe with Vicki Vale as they track down missing scientists.

Episode 4: "Two Lanes Diverged" - June 9, 2024

Episode 5: "Most Eligible Superman" - June 16, 2024

Episode 6: 2024

Episode 7: 2024

Episode 8: 2024

Episode 9: 2024

Episode 10: 2024

