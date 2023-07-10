Fans of The Man of Steel have plenty to look forward to in the coming years. Apart from the previously released season finale of the third season of Superman & Lois, David Corenswet was announced as the next actor to don the cape as the iconic superhero, alongside The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan as the new Lois Lane. In addition, a brand-new animated series called My Adventures With Superman — which features the voice of Jack Quaid as the titular hero — recently debuted on Adult Swim and Max. And now, the second season of the animated television series is already in development, according to DC producer Jake Wyatt.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, My Adventures With Superman debuted on Adult Swim on July 7, with episodes airing on Max the next day. The animated series debuted to critical acclaim, with an average 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, as well as an average audience score of 85%. So with the positive reviews the animated series has received so far, it's not surprising that some are already anticipating the second season. Luckily, Wyatt confirmed that My Adventures With Superman Season 2 is definitely happening.

The DC producer on Twitter expressed his gratitude for the creatives behind the animated series, who made the adventures of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy possible. And when a fan asked if there'd be a second season, Wyatt quickly answered, "Yep, they ordered two!"

My Adventures With Superman Sees Clark Kent in a Different Light

Besides becoming a DC Universe staple, Superman was one of the key reasons why the superhero genre enjoys popularity to this day. The influential and powerful character first appeared on the big screen in the 1940s, with many actors stepping up to portray one of cinema's most challenging roles, which notably includes Kirk Alyn, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin, and Henry Cavill, with Corenswet as the latest actor to take on the challenge. Quaid's portrayal of Superman, however, presents the Big Blue Boy Scout in a different light—in a way that fans have never seen before.

While several films presented the character as a superhero with superhuman strength whose goal is to fight for truth and justice, My Adventures With Superman is a coming-of-age story that features Clark Kent as a young man with career goals other than saving the world from impending threats. Moreover, with the show's bright and cheerful tone, the animated series was able to give the character a fresh dynamic by making him an imperfect human being who's sometimes unsure of himself.

Aside from Quaid lending his voice as Clark Kent, Alice Lee provides her voice as Lois Lane, with Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen. Together, the characters try the best they can to land their big break as journalists for The Daily Planet, which gives another take on the beloved superhero tale. The rest of the voice cast includes Darrell Brown, Reid Scott, Kari Wahlgren, Jason Marnocha, Vincent Tong, and Melanie Minichino. You can watch the Season 1 trailer below.