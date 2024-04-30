The Big Picture The second season of My Adventures with Superman will premiere on May 25 on Adult Swim.

New episodes will air every Saturday, with streaming available the next day.

The series became a smash hit after Season 1.

Fans of My Adventures with Superman can rejoice as the much-anticipated second season is set to premiere on Saturday, May 25, at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim and, alongside the announcement of the return of the series, the trailer for the show has also just dropped. The animated series from Warner Bros. Animation offers a fresh and serialized take on a legendary story, and has quickly become a fan favorite as the microscope falls on the iconic DC characters during their formative years in Metropolis.

My Adventures with Superman dives into the lives of twenty-somethings Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as they embark on their journey of self-discovery and mutual growth, oh, and some superheroics to go along with that. The show reimagines the legendary characters, focusing on their struggles, achievements, and the evolution of their relationships. Starring Jack Quaid as the voice of Superman/Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, the show was hailed for bringing a modern, vibrant touch to heroes that have entertained fans for generations.

The first season was praised for its compelling storytelling and character development, setting a solid foundation for the trio as they tackled life's challenges together, both super and mundane. The upcoming season promises to elevate the stakes as powerful new adversaries linked to Superman's Kryptonian heritage emerge, challenging the young heroes in ways they've never faced before. The plot thickens with Amanda Waller setting her sights on Superman, Lois Lane grappling with decisions about her future, and Jimmy Olsen's surprising expenditure that is sure to raise eyebrows.

Sam Register returns as the executive producer, bringing his vast experience from Teen Titans Go! Jake Wyatt, known for his work on Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, and Brendan Clogher of Voltron: Legendary Defender fame, come back, while Josie Campbell joins the crew as co-producer, fresh from her success with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

When Will 'My Adventures with Superman' Return for Season 2?

The premiere will feature two back-to-back episodes to kick off the season, followed by the release of a new episode every Saturday. For those who prefer streaming, new episodes will be available the following day on Max. My Adventures with Superman returns on Saturday, May 25, at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. You can check out the trailer for the show ahead of its hotly anticipated return above.

