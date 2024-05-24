The Big Picture My Adventures with Superman presents a fresh take on the Man of Steel's origin story, intertwining new twists with emotional depths.

Season 2 introduces new family dynamics and internal conflicts, adding depth to the relationships between characters.

While more villains are added, the focus remains on character-driven storytelling, emphasizing Clark Kent over Superman.

My Adventures With Superman was one of the biggest surprises in 2023. The animated series offers a refreshing take on the Man of Steel, making us remember why the world fell in love with him nearly 90 years ago. There’s not much that needs to be said about Superman; we all understand the basics of his character. He was sent to Earth as a baby, raised on a farm, and gained superpowers that he uses to protect his new home. But how did he get here? What is his purpose, and more importantly, are there more like him?

Seeing a new universe form right before our eyes is what made the show’s first season so enjoyable. Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) doesn’t know where he came from or why he crashed here in a spaceship, but he will do his best to help people who need him. He’s also an awkward, lovable goof who feels like an actual person with emotions instead of a wooden messianic stand-in. The first two episodes of Season 2 continue the themes from the end of Season 1 while offering exciting new characters and story beats.

'My Adventures With Superman' Season 2 Puts a Spin on the Man of Steel's Origin Story

At the beginning of My Adventures With Superman Season 2, Clark finally gets to speak with his father, Jor-El (Jason Marnocha), and the conversation is worth the wait. Seeing Superman’s origin for what seems like the hundredth time could have easily felt obnoxious, but again, the team behind the show gives us a new twist, and the show is better for it. We’re still left with questions, which makes it exciting. This moment is a highlight of the premiere, but it felt like it could have been lived in for longer. Instead, we are introduced to a new villain shortly after, which undercuts the emotional payoff.

After learning more about Krypton, Clark also learns of his long-lost cousin, Kara Zor-El, and wants to find his last living relative and Krypton's last daughter. Lois (Alice Lee) also wants to track down a missing relative and rescue her father, General Lane (Joel de la Fuente), who went missing after the events of Season 1. Clark and Lois's extended families drastically change their relationship, introducing more conflict, which feels like a natural progression of their story. The last season was about them falling for each other, while this season introduces issues such as General Lane hating Superman or Lois’ distrust of unknown Kryptonians. While the drama between Lois and Clark can feel a bit forced, it’s not overdone to the point where either character becomes unlikable. The first episode, set on Valentine’s Day, allows Clark’s adorkable nature to shine through, even though situations can be dire.

Storytelling for god-like beings can be challenging, but keeping the drama character-driven allows viewers to remain invested without needing to introduce a world-destroying threat in every episode. Superman stories are at their best when they focus on Clark the man, not Superman the hero. While My Adventures With Superman will never take things too far, adding a conflict that can touch Clark emotionally sets up Season 2 to hit just a bit deeper.

'My Adventures With Superman' Season 2 Introduces Even More Villains

The main conflict may be internal, but that doesn’t mean we’re not getting more villains in this season. Amanda Waller (Debra Wilson) is now in charge of Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad) and wants to have a team under her control that is powerful enough to stop Superman. We’re also introduced to Alexander Luthor (Max Mittelman), who wants to use his knowledge to take down metahumans and defeat Superman. There are some fun fights and new faces, like the Atomic Skull, and the return of Deathstroke, but it feels like there will continue to be threats brewing in the background while the Daily Planet exploits are front and center.

With the introduction of Lex Luthor, it's hard not to wonder how much of a focus he'll be this season. After all, you don’t introduce Superman’s greatest enemy and use him once — especially when this take on Lex is just as young as Clark. In this version of the story, he’s a computer nerd still trying to make a name for himself. While these two episodes don't utilize Lex a lot, the groundwork is clearly being laid for the rest of the season. That’s ultimately the issue with this premiere. While entertaining, the first two installments really only set up ideas for what we hope will pay off down the road, rather than standing out on their own as great Superman stories.

At its core, My Adventures With Superman is a show about three coworkers balancing their everyday lives with their superhero antics. While some can feel a little contrived (Lois’ uncertainty about Supergirl) or downright silly (Jimmy’s Flamebird exploits), they’re all still fun in their own ways. These first two episodes of My Adventures With Superman aren’t revolutionary by any means, and they’re not even the show’s best. However, they serve as a solid start to the next chapter of Clark’s hero journey, and honestly, that’s all we could ask for.

My Adventures With Superman My Adventures With Superman Season 2 is a solid beginning to the next chapter of Clark's hero journey. 7 10 Pros The Clark and Lois romance evolves in a compelling way.

The season continues to explore the Superman mythos in new and exciting ways. Cons The premiere is mostly setup for the rest of the season, with minimal payoff.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 premieres May 25 on Adult Swim and is available to stream on Max.

