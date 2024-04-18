The Big Picture Adult Swim teases Season 2 of My Adventures with Superman with a new Kryptonian character.

Season 2's release date is uncertain, but production seems to be moving smoothly.

DC's animated projects continue to shine, compared to Marvel's live-action dominance.

In honor of The Man of Steel making his first comic book appearance 83 years ago today, one of the most popular Superman projects has received an exciting new tease. Adult Swim revealed the first look at Season 2 of My Adventures with Superman on X/Twitter, which shows another Kryptonian telling Kal-El that "there is another like you." The series stars Jack Quaid as the titular character Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, and Darrell Brown as Perry Whiten and aired its Season 1 finale on September 1, 2023

This news comes mere hours after DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed a look at himself along with Superman stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan enjoying Superman Day with some of his most iconic comic books. While many would say DC has failed to effectively compete with rival Marvel Studios in live-action superhero content, DC has consistently released quality animated projects for years. Marvel is making strides with the release of X-Men '97, which has been lauded by fans and critics alike. But, Kevin Feige and co. still have some catching up to do if they want to be mentioned in the same breath as DC for animated content.

When Will ‘My Adventures With Superman’ Season 2 Release?

Sadly, there is no official release date for My Adventures with Superman Season 2 to accompany the first teaser, but based on the crisp animation quality, it appears that production is further along than many expected. If creators Jake Wyatt, Brendan Clougher, and Josie Campbell have been working diligently on the series since the conclusion of Season 1, it's not unreasonable for Season 2 to premiere by the end of this year. The animation for the series is done by one of the most acclaimed animation outlets in the world, Studio Mir, who has also worked on X-Men '97, Harley Quinn, The Legend of Korra, and more. If there's one lesson to learn from Invincible, it's that general audiences are less willing to be patient through long gaps between seasons than many perhaps thought they would be. Despite its near-perfect quality, Prime Video's series struggled to dominate the conversation in Season 2 after a nearly three-year gap between the first and second seasons, on top of a four-month mid-season break. If My Adventures with Superman can secure a release date in late 2024 or early 2025, the series could also effectively capitalize on the highly anticipated launch of the DCU with 2025's Superman.

There is currently no official release date for My Adventures with Superman Season 2. The first season currently sits with a 96% critics score and 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and is available to stream on Max.

