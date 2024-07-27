The Big Picture SDCC panel reveals an exciting future for My Adventures With Superman, including Superboy joining Clark's found family.

Cast and producers tease new episodes coming together, showing Clark's journey of self-discovery as a hero.

The animated action-adventure series focuses on light-hearted side of the DC hero, with Clark Kent building his Superman identity and falling in love.

Following the bombastic finale of Season 2 earlier this month, My Adventures With Superman has taken over the Indigo Ballroom at San Diego Comic-Con with some early scoops on what's to come for Clark Kent and his friends in the future. The series was renewed for a third season back in June and the show's stars Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid, as well as executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher, teased how the new episodes were coming together so far. One of the more exciting things they revealed at the panel, moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub, was that there would be a new fan-favorite addition to Clark's superpowered found family - Superboy.

Also known as Kon-El or Connor Kent, the Boy of Steel is a beloved comic character with a fairly rich history on-screen, dating back to his own show in 1961 and spanning out to include other DC animated titles like Young Justice and a live-action appearance in Titans. His in-universe origins trace back to Project Cadmus, which sought to create a DNAlien that could replace Superman when he dies. Season 2 of My Adventures With Superman has already laid the groundwork for such a project to take place, with the Brain and Monsieur Mallah still living members of the defunct Cadmus. They also get some help rebuilding from Supergirl and Jimmy in the finale, meaning they could eventually be involved in the creation of Superboy.

My Adventures With Superman has earned plenty of praise thus far for its portrayal of the human side of Superman as how he gets to grips with his powers and navigates his life and relationships. Season 2 broadened things with the arrival of Kiana Madeira's Kara Zor-El, who was initially a very different, more vicious portrayal of Superman's cousin until she was freed from Brainiac's mind control and decided to follow in Clark's footsteps. Her help, and potentially Superboy's, could be needed soon as the finale teased that Season 3 will mark the rise of Lex Luthor. With Lex Corp's headquarters established and Slade Wilson now working for the young magnate, he's primed to become the main threat to the Kryptonians on Earth while Amanda Waller continues running from the law.

'My Adventures With Superman' Already Has Plans for Season 4

Although the Adult Swim animated darling is only secured through Season 3, Wyatt, Campbell, and Clougher's plans span far beyond that. In an episode of The Showrunner Whisperer, Wyatt confirmed that a fourth season was creatively approved and has an outline written while work on Season 3 continues. There's still a ton of ground the trio can cover, as the show has explored all aspects of Clark's life from his family on Earth to his love of Lois Lane, and work at the Daily Planet, and continues to demonstrate that he and those around him have room to grow. Stretching the series out leaves the door open for longer arcs involving some of Superman's most iconic, and most deadly foes and how that pressure ways on Clark, Lois, Jimmy, and now Kara.

My Adventures With Superman Season 3 is still a ways off, but Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Max. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the series's future and more coverage from SDCC throughout the rest of the weekend.​​​​​​​