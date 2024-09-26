The next season for one of the highest-rated animated shows of the year just got a major update from its leading star. Jack Quaid shared on his personal Instagram that he has begun recording voice lines for My Adventures with Superman Season 3. Quaid plays the lead role of Clark Kent/Superman in the series, which airs on Adult Swim and released episodes on Max the following day. The series currently sits at a nearly perfect 98% rating from critics and a slightly lower, but still impressive 81% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to Quaid, My Adventures with Superman also stars Alice Lee as Lois Lane, Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Darrell Brown as Perry White, Debra Wilson as Amanda Waller, Chris Parnell as Slade Wilson, Kiana Madeira as Supergirl, and Jason Marnocha as Clark's father, Jor-El.

Jake Wyatt is the creator of My Adventures with Superman, and it is his first writing gig despite working in the storyboard department on several other projects you may have heard of. Before My Adventures with Superman, he worked as a storyboard artist on Onyx Equinox, the crunchyroll original series which is currently streaming on Prime Video. He also worked on DuckTales, the series which ran from 2017-2021 and features names like David Tennant and Ben Schwartz in lead voice roles. DuckTales is a DisneyXD series that is currently only available to rent on Prime Video. Wyatt made his feature storyboard debut on Invader ZIM: Enter the Florpus, the 2019 TV movie which is currently streaming on Netflix.

What Else Is There To Watch on Max?

If you're a fan of HBO Max who has already seen My Adventures with Superman and is looking for something else to watch, we've got you covered. The recent A24 hit Civil War has been atop the Max streaming charts since premiering on the platform, along with the Matt Damon-led and Ridley Scott directed, The Martian. Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 has also been a mainstay on the Max streaming charts since premiering several weeks ago.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is now in production but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the first two seasons of My Adventures with Superman, now streaming on Max.

