Season 2 of the fan-favorite Adult Swim superhero series My Adventures With Superman wrapped up last Sunday, and now the cast has arrived at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss it all. Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid, as well as showrunners Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher took part in a panel moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub to break down everything that happened between Clark, Lois, and Jimmy before and during the final battle against Brainiac. Additionally, the team was able to give a major update on Season 3, revealing that the main trio of stars had recorded for Episode 1 and jokingly adding that viewers can expect them all to say "Clark!" a lot. Four more episodes are also ready to record when they return to the booth while writing continues on the rest of the new season.

My Adventures With Superman earned a renewal earlier this year before the finale was even in sight, attesting to the widespread love the latest animated take on the Man of Steel has received through its first two-season order. The coming-of-age story centers on Clark and his friends as he gets to grips with his powers and identity as Superman while still breaking stories as a reporter for the Daily Planet. Throughout the series, he confronts his mysterious origins while becoming the hero Metropolis needs, together with the Planet's rising star/his new girlfriend Lois Lane, and photographer Jimmy Olsen. Season 2 tested the trio against mounting threats from Amanda Waller (Debra Wilson), Lex Luthor (Max Mittelman), and a much more vicious take on Kara Zor-El (Kiana Madeira).

The recent finale laid the groundwork for Season 3, as Kara has officially taken up the mantle of Supergirl after finally defeating Brainiac (Michael Emerson). She's now set to play an even bigger role as a defender of Earth in future episodes as she looks to redeem herself for the atrocities she committed under the villain's manipulation while also pursuing a relationship with Jimmy. As a new hero is established, however, Superman's archenemy, Lex Luthor, is growing in power as he officially establishes LexCorp's headquarters. With Waller on the run from the law, he was also able to recruit a new right-hand man in Slade Wilson (Chris Parnell), aka Deathstroke, further setting Lex up as the main villain going forward. However, things could get interesting with the arrival of Superboy, as the cast and crew further confirmed his presence at the panel.

DC's Animated Future Is Looking Brighter Than Ever

As My Adventures With Superman continues to make fans with its down-to-earth approach to Clark Kent and his friends, DC is making major strides with its animation. Fans will get their first proper look at the tone of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU in December with the release of Creature Commandos, which has been entirely written by Gunn and features a star-studded cast including Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, Alan Tudyk, Indira Varma, and David Harbour and just received its first trailer. This zany new superhero squad comes in the wake of several other currently airing animated hits that take DC to new places, like the anime series Suicide Squad Isekai and the spinoff show Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

All episodes of My Adventures With Superman Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Max. Stay tuned here at Collider for more news from SDCC as well as future updates on Season 3 of the Superman coming-of-age series.