The Big Picture Adult Swim confirmed a third season of My Adventures With Superman.

Season 2 introduces new challenges and characters like Supergirl and Brainiac to Superman and his team.

The series is currently airing its second season on Max.

My Adventures With Superman will continue to soar skyhigh into more stories as Adult Swim has confirmed that a third season is in the works. Attendees at the Annecy International Animation Festival were the first people to hear the official announcement which came straight from the network which is currently airing the show’s second season. It’s expected that members of the voice cast will return including Jack Quaid as Superman/Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen.

Just a few weeks into its second season, My Adventures with Superman is continuing to wow audiences with the stunning animation and well-penned storytelling of the life of Clark Kent aka Superman. The debut season introduced audiences to Quaid’s older version of the hero who has long been a resident of Earth since arriving from Krypton as a baby. It’s here that he works on blending his world as a Kent with that of his superhuman identity and digs more into the secrets of his life back on his home planet. Meanwhile, his path crosses with Lois Lane, and the two develop romantic feelings for one another as well as become the top two journalists in Metropolis. Along with Jimmy Olsen, Clark and Lois deliver the city the most up-to-date news while Clark saves the civilians against the ever-present villainous threats.

So far, Season 2 has delivered more pulse-pounding action and wild adventures for Superman and his two closest pals. There’s so much more to the story this season as Clark and Lois’ relationship grows more intense and the up-and-coming superhero meets Amanda Waller—a run in that could go in either direction for the 20-something Kent. And then there’s the gargantuan and jaw-dropping reveal that Alex (Max Mittelman) is actually Lex Luthor—Superman’s biggest enemy. This season also welcomes the arrival of the supervillain Brainiac (Michael Emerson) and audiences will meet another member of the Kent family when Clark’s cousin, Supergirl, arrives.

Who Is Behind ‘My Adventures With Superman’?

While we can’t be sure that all of these incredibly talented names will return for the impending third season, the sophomore follow-up saw executive producer Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) pick up the baton and continue the race. Joining Register are Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher, whose names are associated with Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus and Voltron: Legendary Defender, respectively. Finally, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous writer Josie Campbell serves as a producer.

No further information about Season 3 of My Adventures With Superman is available at this time but stay tuned to Collider for updates. In the meantime, you can get caught up on available episodes on Max.

