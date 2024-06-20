Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 5.

The Big Picture My Adventures with Superman introduces a dark, unpredictable version of Supergirl, challenging the usual optimistic portrayal.

Kara is revealed as a short-tempered, violent Kryptonian with high-tech armor under the control of a villain, Primus.

The show subverts Supergirl's origin story by depicting her as aggressive, well-traveled, and ruthless toward Superman and Metropolis.

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a…murderous Kryptonian super-soldier with high-tech armor trying to conquer the planet again. After teasing her existence in its Season 2 premiere, My Adventures with Superman has finally introduced the show’s version of Kara Zor-El (Kiana Madeira), but she’s far from the classic superhero most audiences have come to love. Instead of the constant optimist always trying to save the day in the way that only angsty teenagers can, this version of Supergirl is short-tempered and violent. She talks about Kryptonian supremacy like Omni-Man shrugging off humans during Season 1 of Invincible, allowing My Adventures with Superman to introduce a dark take on the character that hints at an even worse villain to come.

Appearing lost in downtown Metropolis at the beginning of this week’s episode, Kara is initially overwhelmed by the city’s sheer size until receiving a little help from everyone’s favorite flamebird enthusiast, Jimmy Olson (Ishmel Sahid). Speaking in vague terms about trying to find her cousin, Kara quickly enlists My Adventures With Superman's resident entrepreneur in the search, and the two share some surprisingly intimate moments enjoying all the delicacies Earth has to offer. Mainly ice cream and hot dogs. Yet, after commiserating at the top of the daily planet and taking in Jimmy’s favorite view of the city, the pair finally does manage to locate Clark (Jack Quaid), only for Jimmy to realize too late exactly what kind of reunion he has just initiated. Distracted by Lois, Clark ignores his cousin without realizing who she is, unleashing Kara’s true wrath on an unsuspecting populace.

My Adventures With Superman 8 10 Clark Kent builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis, while sharing adventures and falling in love with Lois, a star investigative journalist, who also takes Jimmy Olsen under her wing. Release Date July 6, 2023 Cast Jack Quaid , Alice Lee , Ishmel Sahid , kari wahlgren Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

‘My Adventures With Superman’ Puts a Dark Twist on Supergirl’s Origin Story

In the character’s modern incarnations, Supergirl has mostly been presented as a superhero who is equal parts tough and kind, one of the most powerful beings on the planet who can also feel like a ray of sunshine. Melissa Benoist’s well-known portrayal of Supergirl in the CW’s series is quirky yet passionate, while the character’s appearances in Justice League Unlimited and DC’s recent Tomorrowverse movies have been as fierce as Kara is outspoken. Yet, rather than presenting audiences with another familiar iteration of the character’s well-known beginnings, My Adventures with Superman presents a more brutal take on Superman’s cousin, subverting the beats of Supergirl’s typical origin story by introducing a version of Kara that is more militant and aggressive.

Rather than simply crash-landing on earth years later than her cousin or being raised by the Kents in Kansas, Kara enters Metropolis as a young woman on a mission. As fearless as she is independent, My Adventures With Superman's Kara isn't afraid of staring down mid-afternoon traffic if some random truck driver gets in her way, and her determined pursuit of her cousin reveals her singular focus. Instead of a helpless child who needs her cousin to teach her the ways of the world, this adaptation of Supergirl has actually been to multiple worlds while her cousin sheltered himself on earth, usurping the typical balance of power between the two by presenting a version of Kara who is more well-traveled and knowledgeable than Superman.

Image via Adult Swim

Unfortunately for Clark, this shift in the two characters' power dynamic also applies to Kara's physical strength, as one of the other ways the show gives her a unique introduction is by revealing that Kara already has a solid grip on her powers. Skipping the part of her origin story where Kara is usually shown how to control her abilities by her cousin, the show depicts Kara as an unrestrained threat against Metropolis. When she notices how My Adventures with Superman's Man of Steel desperately vies for the approval of his adopted homeworld, she doesn't hesitate to brand him weak and attack, endangering the lives of civilians and causing property damage to multiple buildings in the process. For a moment, Clark is even forced to shield Lois from his cousin's assault.

The idea of a rogue Supergirl is startling enough, but for Clark, this news is especially devastating. Given that the only reason the animated Superman activated the communication device he received from his father in the first place was to connect to the last family he had left, his cousin's rejection of him underscores his loneliness. Not only does Kara accuse Clark of acting as worthless entertainment for earth's pleasure, but she also lashes out directly at the planet that her cousin loves, becoming the threat that the show's Lex Luthor (Max Mittelman) has been warning humans about and undoubtedly heightening the world's paranoia as a result. Yet, even though Kara beats her last blood relative close to death and captures him by the episode's end, My Adventures With Superman puts one last spin on its Supergirl's introduction by revealing she is still not completely without family in the universe.

Related Jack Quaid on 'My Adventures With Superman' & Making the DC Hero More Relatable Quaid also tells us which franchise he'd love to be a part of next & discusses why this series shows a version of Superman we've never seen before.

Kara Has Been Adopted by 'My Adventures With Superman's Main Villain

Close

While the show's Kara doesn't need Kal-El to teach her how to fly or adjust to earth life, My Adventures with Superman's adaptation makes it clear that the young Kryptonian has still benefited from the support of another father figure in her life. Referred to as Scion by the same android antagonist introduced at the end of the show's Season 1 finale, Kara is in constant communication with the entity known as Primus during the episode's climax, whose position onboard a high-tech Kryptonian spacecraft makes it clear that he is the one supplying Kara with her high-tech weapons. Primus's reference to Kara as his daughter and her own deference to Primus as a father makes it clear that the pair's connection is familial, offering insights into one of My Adventures With Superman's main villains and revealing Primus's hand in Kara's violent personality.

Resembling the classic Superman villain Brainiac with three connected dots glowing on his forehead, Primus is likely to be a variant of the well-known artifical intelligence, an android counterpart to the general software Jor-El references in the Season 2 premiere. Rather than being a simple self-help system, however, Primus's role in the episode reveals his status as a ranking officer in the self-declared new Kryptonian empire. The android's name harkens back to the titles used in the short-lived, live-action series Krypton, where Primus was a moniker given to ranking members of Krypton's military body. Primus's intersecting functions of service and militancy also manifest in Kara's upbringing, however, as the android's functions have raised Supergirl to be a conqueror of worlds.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As an android whose functions predate Clark and Kara's launches from their doomed planet, Primus clearly discovered Kara before she could land with her cousin, causing the dark circumstances of Supergirl's origin story by raising her as his own. The Brainiac doppelganger's lessons are in full view throughout the episode, as Kara's sensitive nature comes into conflict with the harsh actions commanded by her father. Aside from ordering Kara to destroy her own cousin, Primus also seizes control of Kara's consciousness when she becomes uncomfortable with the fear she's inspiring in Metropolis's citizens, exhibiting the full extent of Primus's manipulative grip over Superman's cousin.

This control is especially tragic because My Adventures with Superman shows the good in Kara too. When she travels around the city with Jimmy, Kara's eyes widen in awe, and she dances with butterflies, enjoying Metropolis' people and gardens with a sense of wonder completely foreign to the aggression she displays under Primus's supervision. Like Lois's father, Kara has a morally complex mission made more complicated by her conflicted loyalties. As a version of DC's Supergirl who is currently more soldier than superhero, the show offers fans a more nuanced portrayal of a young woman whose sensitivity contradicts her militaristic upbringing, setting the stage for Kara's possible redemption if she can face the consequences of her violent introduction.

My Adventures With Superman is currently streaming on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX