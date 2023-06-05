Clark Kent is stuck between keeping his identity safe and finding the story of the century in a new trailer for My Adventures With Superman. The newest spin on the son of Jor-El will be a coming-of-age story following the twenty-somethings Clark, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as they discover who they are and what they can achieve as a team while furthering their careers at the Daily Planet. With the new footage, Adult Swim also revealed that the series will premiere with two episodes on July 6.

Although Clark is in his twenties, the trailer shows a very different version of the hero as he's not yet in full control of his powers. He breaks his alarm clock when trying to gently turn it off, and he accidentally yanks a door handle off when trying to use it. His attempts to be a normal man having a normal day simply don't pan out as his instinct is to use his powers to help anyone in trouble too. As he tries to work out what he really is and come to grips with his abilities, he grabs the attention of driven up-and-coming reporter Lois Lane who is dying to figure out who Superman is, unknowingly dragging the Man of Steel into her investigation alongside fellow new recruit Jimmy. Their efforts land them in dangerous situations time and again, but they get closer and closer to the truth as Superman continuously arrives to save the day. By the end, Jimmy posits that the hero is nothing more than a plane and Clark is only content to throw them further astray by saying it looks more like a bird.

My Adventures With Superman is all about the journey of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy to becoming heroes in their own right by uncovering the truth and thwarting the plans of evildoers all while becoming star reporters. Romance is also in the air as the series will also track the growing love between Lois and Clark which is sure to get even messier as she gets closer to unveiling Superman's identity. Their story will unfold as part of the Elseworlds label, continuing alongside DC co-president James Gunn's main continuity beginning with Superman: Legacy.

Image via DC Studios

Who's Behind My Adventures With Superman?

A superheroic cast leads the Adult Swim animated series with The Boys star Jack Quaid as Clark alongside Alice Lee as Lois and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy. Although a teaser from April debuted their voices, the trailer gives the first full look at the trio in character. They're guaranteed at least two seasons together on Adult Swim, meaning there are plenty of adventures to be had as the gang climbs the rungs of the Daily Planet hierarchy. Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network President Sam Register will executive produce the series with Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell as co-producer.

My Adventures With Superman takes flight on Adult Swim with two episodes on July 6 at midnight with new installments following every Thursday. Encores will air every Friday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami. Episodes will also arrive on HBO Max on Fridays. Check out the trailer below.