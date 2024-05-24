The Big Picture My Adventures with Superman showrunner confirms work on Seasons 3 and 4, hinting at a planned future for the animated series.

The series offers a lighter take on Superman's story, with darker storylines teased for Season 2.

Fans can anticipate longer arcs and more complicated storylines in the upcoming seasons of the show.

As My Adventures with Superman gears up for its second season premiere on Saturday, May 25, it seems that fans of the animated superhero series may have more than one reason to celebrate this week. In a recent interview with the podcast The Showrunner Whisperer, the series showrunner Jake Wyatt confirmed that the My Adventures with Superman team is already hard at work on Seasons 3 and 4.

While discussing the potential future of the show after Season 2, Wyatt told The Showrunner Whisperer that he and executive producer Brendan Clogher have not only “written outlines for [Seasons] 3 and 4” but also that “they have been creatively approved. I cannot discuss whether they have been greenlit,” he elaborated, adding both hope and a sense of mystery to the popular show’s future. Precise details of what Clark Kent and friends may face in the potential next two seasons were also not discussed. But as the series heads into Season 2, fans can be assured by the fact that the future of the show seems to be planned out in advance — possibly leaving room for longer arcs and more complicated storylines.

What Is ‘My Adventures with Superman’ About?

As with most Superman media, My Adventures with Superman follows a young Clark Kent and his adventures in protecting both Metropolis and his own secret identity as a superhero. Through his work at the news organization The Daily Planet, Kent teams up with best friend and fellow intern Jimmy Olsen and reporter Lois Lane to provide news coverage to the people of Metropolis and defend the city from villains, while also investigating the mysterious Task Force X.

My Adventures with Superman has been celebrated for promoting a lighter and more refreshing take on the often-grim mythos of Superman. But sneak peeks at the upcoming Season 2 hint that there may be some darker storylines coming this version of Clark Kent’s way. In a recent clip dropped by Adult Swim, a fellow Kryptonian was seen informing Clark that “there is another like you,” and that they are “running out of time.”

An official decision has yet to come from either DC or Warner Bros. Animation regarding the fate of My Adventures with Superman after Season 2. But in the creative approval of Wyatt and Clogher’s future outlines is a hopeful hint that no matter what happens to him in Season 2, their version of Clark Kent will live to fight another day.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 premieres on May 25 on Adult Swim, with episodes available for streaming on HBO Max the following day. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the series and any other animated DC shows.

