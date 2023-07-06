Superman fans have a new look at the Man of Steel's upcoming animated series. The Superman Twitter account has released a new clip from an upcoming episode of My Adventures with Superman. The first two episodes of the series will premiere tonight at midnight on Adult Swim. It will then be available to stream on Max the following day.

In the clip, Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) is standing in front of a recreation of his Kryptonian father: Jor-El. Clark being able to communicate with his deceased father has been a part of many Superman adaptations, including the 1978 Superman film, 2013's Man of Steel, and recently in the first season of The CW's Superman & Lois. Jor-El then shows Clark the destruction of Krypton, as he and his wife Lara try to save their baby. However, Clark at first does not realize that he is the baby that is being saved in the vision.

My Adventures with Superman will follow a younger version of Clark Kent, who has recently become the Man of Steel. Clark is also an intern at the Daily Planet. "What I like about this Superman story is that it tells the story of Clark and Superman from such a young place," Quaid recently told Collider. "He's still figuring out his place in the world. Almost every episode has a moment where someone asks him, 'Who are you?' or he asks himself 'Who am I?' It's a journey of self-discovery." The series will also focus on Lois Lane (voiced by Alice Lee) who is working her way up in the Daily Planet to become the journalist that fans now from the comic books. As Clark and Lois work together, the series will show them falling in love. The duo will also work alongside photographer Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid), who comic book fans also know as Superman's pal. In the series, Jimmy will also be Clark's best friend and roommate.

Image via Adult Swim

Multiple Versions of Superman Are Coming to the Big and Small Screen

Superman fans have a lot of variety when it comes to watching the Man of Steel. Tyler Hoechlin plays a live action television version of the character in Superman & Lois, which was recently renewed for a fourth season. Darren Criss has voiced the character in multiple animated films in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line. He will reprise the role in Justice League: Warworld, which is set to be released on digital and home video on July 25. Fans can also currently see Nicolas Cage play the Man of Steel in the latest DCEU film The Flash. David Corenswet will be the next actor to play Superman on the big screen in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, which is set to be released on July 11, 2025.

My Adventures with Superman will premiere tonight at midnight on Adult Swim. In the meantime, check out the new clip from the series below: