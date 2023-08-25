Embarking on an enthralling journey into the supernatural realm, Jacqueline Castel’s directorial debut My Animal is a homage to classic werewolf love stories but with a contemporary twist. A coming-of-age tale that incorporates horror and romance, My Animal centers around social outcast Heather (Bobbi Salvör Menuez), who is shunned by her small town because of her family curse. But her world transforms when she catches feelings for the rebellious Jonny (Amandla Stenberg), sparking a connection that allows both of them to unleash their deepest yearnings.

Crossing the boundaries of multiple genres, My Animal could be likened to the undertones found in Bones and All, albeit with a distinct focus on the blossoming sentiments of youth. In the spirit of coming-of-age films, My Animal ventures into the intricate landscape of adolescent desires, which become even more complex within a werewolf-human relationship. A sleepy gem that exudes a tranquil romantic charm, My Animal leads viewers on a gradual ascent toward an explosive culmination, capturing the essence of a burgeoning love story that demands patience before it explodes.

Here’s everything we know so far about My Animal.

When Is 'My Animal' Coming Out?

My Animal is set to grace select theaters across the United States with its premiere on September 8, 2023. Following this release, the film will be made available for a video-on-demand release starting on September 15.

Before this, My Animal had its first showing at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2023.

Watch the Trailer for 'My Animal'

Immersing viewers in a captivating blend of dreamy 80s nostalgia, a chilling New Wave score, and the eerie aesthetics of a grim small town, the trailer for My Animal takes us on a coming-of-age journey that's both sensual and supernatural. At heart is Heather (played by Menuez), a seemingly innocent teenage girl who bears an ominous familial curse. As the full moon graces the night sky, Heather undergoes a perilous transformation into a fearsome werewolf.

Yet, her struggles extend beyond the mystic, as she grapples with the complexities of her burgeoning sexuality and contends with the challenges posed by her alcoholic mother. All these elements weave together to isolate Heather in the outskirts of her already desolate town, furthering her even more from society and her dreams of playing hockey.

Heather, like any other normal teenager, experiences feelings of love and lust. She becomes interested in the new kid in town, the rebellious Jonny (Stenberg). Their budding romance complicates matters even further for Heather and her place in her oppressive community. Combining the fiction of werewolves and the reality of growing up, My Animal is a subversive yet alluring take on the forbidden love genre that promises to keep audiences seated from start to finish.

Who Stars in 'My Animal'?

Bobbi Salvör Menuez takes on the role of Heather, a woman of the night harboring a hidden lycanthropic identity. Menuez's presence has graced various cinematic endeavors, including appearances in movies like Something in the Air, The Breakup Girl, and White Girl. Furthermore, they shine as a co-star in the Amazon Video series I Love Dick. Bobbi can also be seen in the hit HBO sensation Euphoria, taking on the role of TC. Beyond their contributions to the screen, Menuez maintains a deep involvement in the arts, having founded the Luck You artist collective in New York City and taken on the role of curator at MoMA PS1.

Portraying Jonny, Heather's lover, is none other than Amandla Stenberg, acclaimed for their role as Rue in The Hunger Games, which marked their impactful entry into the film industry. They subsequently delved into young adult movies like Everything, Everything, and The Hate U Give. More recently, Stenberg graced the comedy-horror scene with their presence in Bodies Bodies Bodies and will next be seen in the forthcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte. As they prepare to take on a role in the highly anticipated Star Wars spin-off set in the High Republic era, Stenberg aspires to delve deeper into the endless potential of a Jedi.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, director Castel shared a bit about her decision to cast Menuez and Stenberg.

“Bobbi and Amandla were my first choices when we began casting My Animal – the synchronicity of their dual commitment is the kind of magically aligned rarity that a director always dreams of. Finding our home at Paramount completed the circle, their trust and support has been extremely meaningful.”

An equally formidable ensemble joins Stenberg and Menuez in this production. The supporting cast boasts notable names, including Heidi von Palleske portraying Patti, Heather's mortal mother, and Stephen McHattie as Henry, Heather's lycanthrope father. Cory Lipman takes on the role of Rick, Jonny's partner, while Charles F. Halpenny and Harrison W. Halpenny play undisclosed roles. Joe Apollonio stars as Otto, Dean McDermott as Coach Dutch, Scott Thompson as Marcel (Jonny's father), and Mitch Horowitz as a newscaster, collectively contributing their talents to the project.

What Is 'My Animal' About?

Below is the official synopsis for My Animal:

“MY ANIMAL tells the story of Heather Anderson, a teenage outsider and aspiring athlete in a bleak northern town. In the arena where she works, Heather meets rebellious figure skater Jonny, igniting passion between them. Their relationship flourishes despite Heather’s hidden personal struggles with her sexual identity, her abusive alcoholic mother Patti, and her deepest secret: that she transforms into a wolf under the full moon.”

Werewolf love stories have cast a spell on popular culture, weaving a tapestry of romance, intrigue, and the supernatural. These stories blend the complexities of human emotion with the primal allure of lycanthropy, resulting in a genre that consistently captivates audiences. One classic is An American Werewolf in London, where the connection between a werewolf and a nurse sets the stage for a tragic love story. Television has also embraced this theme, as seen in Teen Wolf, which explores the romantic entanglements of a high school student grappling with his newfound werewolf identity. Let's not forget the iconic film The Twilight Saga: New Moon, where the love between Bella and Jacob grapples with his werewolf identity.

Who Is Making 'My Animal'?

My Animal stands as the inaugural venture into feature directing for Castel, an accomplished filmmaker and screenwriter with global recognition, rooted in New York City. Her short films have been showcased at prestigious events such as Sundance, SXSW, Rotterdam, Sitges, and Fantasia. Castel boasts a portfolio that includes collaborations with eminent auteurs like John Carpenter, and Jim Jarmusch, and even a joint short film with David Lynch.

The creative force behind My Animal, Jae Matthews, crafts the screenplay for the film, with production helmed by Andrew Bronfman (The Kid Detective) and Michael Solomon (Black Conflux). In the role of executive producers, Menuez and Stenberg bring their vision to the project.