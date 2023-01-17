Teaser posters don’t get much better than the one that Collider gets to exclusively debut for the upcoming film My Animal. The vibrant and intriguing artwork gives a pretty clear message of what we can expect from the supernatural drama. The movie follows a teenage hockey goalie who falls in love with a figure skater. The problem is, it gets much harder to hide the fact that you’re a werewolf when you start hanging out with people you like.

The teaser poster has some 50 Shades of Grey vibes, but it feels much more dangerous. The overwhelming red evokes both desire and peril, and the thick shackles with an open lock suggest that a beast has been released. It’s not hard to imagine that My Animal could be a metaphor for repressed desire and a kid dealing with overbearing parents, but that clearly doesn’t mean that the horror elements of the story will be forgotten.

First Impressions From My Animal Are Set to Come As Early As Next Week

My Animal will have some early screenings during this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which takes place next week. The two main characters are played by Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and Bobbi Salvör Menuez (Under The Silver Lake), whose performances pleased first-time director Jacqueline Castel from the very start, as she told The Hollywood Reporter:

“Bobbi and Amandla were my first choices when we began casting 'My Animal' – the synchronicity of their dual commitment is the kind of magically aligned rarity that a director always dreams of. Finding our home at Paramount completed the circle, their trust and support has been extremely meaningful.”

Image via Paramount

Watching My Animal is Paramount

The filmmaker’s reference to Paramount is due to the fact that the studio will handle the distribution of the supernatural drama globally, which means we can expect to see it in theaters or on the Paramount+ catalog (or both) in the upcoming months. Before this happens, however, we’ll get some first impressions when Sundance kicks off and film critics and festival attendees spill the beans on whether the risqué werewolf story is a must-watch or if it deserves a silver bullet.

Castel directed some short movies prior to this one, but My Animal marks her feature film debut. The Sundance website sells the movie as a “luscious, romantic” take on the classic werewolf stories. The festival also promises a steamy romance and “a shackle-breaking watch.” The screenplay is written by Jae Matthews, who also penned short movies before and makes her feature film screenwriting debut.

My Animal is yet to get an official release date and trailer.

You can check out the teaser poster below:

Image via Paramount

Check out an official synopsis here: