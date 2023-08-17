The Big Picture Amandla Stenberg's new film My Animal aims to redefine the perception of werewolf films, blending horror and forbidden romance in a hypnotically unique way.

Werewolf films are one of the more unique sub-genres in all of horror due to the fact that they don’t come along as often as vampire or zombie movies. Even when fans do get a new werewolf story to sink their teeth into, it’s a 50/50 silver bullet shot in the dark if it’ll be good or not. However, Amandla Stenberg’s new film My Animal looks to change the modern werewolf perception, and its new trailer showcases the film’s steamy romantic hook. The trailer introduces horror fans to Heather (Bobbi Salvör Menuez) who’s the outcast of her small town and dreams of playing hockey for her local team that won’t accept her. She soon falls in love with a new girl in town named Jonny (Stenberg) which further complicates her place in her controlling community.

The other problem, besides the everyday issues that come with her sexuality and alcoholic mother, there’s a familial curse that turns her into a werewolf every full moon. From first-time director Jacqueline Castal, the trailer evokes this blend of neo-noir gothic madness that’s not wasting any of its R-rating. While My Animal is not the first werewolf story to use this iconic movie monster to explore sex and sexuality, this chilling coming-of-age tale looks to be blending horror and forbidden romance in a hypnotically unique way. The other hook this werewolf nightmare has is Stenberg who has stunned audiences in the past with The Hate U Give and last year’s brilliant horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. My Animal is tackling a lot of dark themes, so it’ll be interesting to see Stenberg’s take on the material alongside Menuez.

When Does My Animal Release?

There have been so many incredible werewolf films that have terrified audiences for decades. The Wolf Man, An American Werewolf in London, The Howling, and Dog Soldiers just to name a few. However, there hasn’t been a film in this sub-gen that has wowed horror fans in a very long time. Hopefully, that will change with My Animal. If the trailer is any indication, we’re in for a seductive bloody treat.

My Animal will be released in select theaters on September 8, 2023, before tearing its way to VOD a few days later on September 15. The trailer can be viewed down below.