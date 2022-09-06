Classic 1980s-style horror meets a skinny-dipping acid trip disaster in My Best Friend’s Exorcism, a cheeky supernatural horror comedy that tests the strength of friendship against the powers of the devil. Produced by the director of Freaky and Happy Death Day, this colorful whirlwind of fluffy hair, pop tunes, and demonic throat worms is sure to bring you the perfect balance of lighthearted high school drama and teen scream terror.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism is based on the 2016 Grady Hendrix novel of the same name, which tells the story of Abby, a non-believer student at a private Christian high school who must save her best friend Gretchen when a night exploring the haunted cabin in the woods goes terribly wrong… or exactly how you’d expect it to go in an 80s-themed horror story with exorcism in the title. Sprinkled lovingly with horror tropes and heavily acid-washed in 80s nostalgia, My Best Friend’s Exorcism is perfectly spooky, catty fun while simultaneously bringing forth a greater message about friendship, religion, self-image, and the undeniable power of Phil Collins. Here's everything you ought to know about the movie.

When Will My Best Friend’s Exorcism Be Released?

The film adaptation of My Best Friend’s Exorcism has been in the works since Endeavor Content purchased the rights back in 2018, just two years after the novel was published. After securing their cast, principal photography began in April 2021. Now a little over a year later the release date has been confirmed, and fans of the spooky teen scream book will get to see the story come to life on screen on September 30, 2022.

Is There a Trailer for My Best Friend’s Exorcism?

Set to the dreamy tune of Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now”, the trailer for My Best Friend’s Exorcism introduces the two best friends, Abby and Gretchen, and gives the viewers a glimpse of the terror to come. The golden glow of old flashlights washes over dark scenes of demonic possession as Gretchen changes from a happy-go-lucky good girl to a grotesque nightmare frenemy. In the two minutes of the clip, the gruesome and visceral “worm scene” is shown for a split second, and does not disappoint.

Will My Best Friend's Exorcism Be Coming to Theaters or Streaming?

Taking things in a new-school direction, My Best Friend’s Exorcism will be available to stream online rather than premiering in theaters, making this the perfect scary movie for a night in with just your closest, most trustworthy friends. Amazon’s Prime Video will be home to the frightening flick, with subscriptions to the streaming service beginning at $8.99 per month after a 30-day free trial.

Who's In the Cast of My Best Friend’s Exorcism?

Elsie Fisher (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) stars as Abby, the “uncool” outsider friend who is willing to risk everything and fight to save Gretchen from the demonic entity that has taken hold of her. Amiah Miller (The Water Man) appears as the demon-possessed Gretchen, a goody-two-shoes daughter of intensely religious and occasionally abusive parents. At the age of ten, she was the only person to show up at Abby’s E.T.-themed birthday party at the roller rink, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

Cathy Ang (Over The Moon) will portray Glee, the brain of the group with a secret crush on an unattainable older man. Rachel Ogechi Kanu (Funkboy) appears as the bratty cheerleader friend Margaret, who has gone out of her way to make Abby feel uncool since they were kids, in true frenemy fashion. Audiences can’t wait to see the sick and twisted revenge that the demon takes out on her in one of the most anticipated scenes of the film. Christopher Lowell (The Help) takes on the role of Christian Lemon, a Faith Fitness muscle man who recognizes the symptoms Gretchen is experiencing as demonic possession and sets out to assist Abby in saving her friend.

Who Are the Creators Behind My Best Friend’s Exorcism?

The screenplay, which is based on the novel, was written by Jenna Lamia, a writer for 90210 and the teen drama, Awkward. Directing the spooky film is Damon Thomas, who has worked on the BBC action series Killing Eve and multiple episodes of Penny Dreadful. Producing the film are Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Christopher Landon. Goldsmith-Vein brings to the table her background in teen-based films, having previously produced the Maze Runner franchise, The Spiderwick Chronicles, and most recently the Disney+ original Stargirl. Landon on the other hand is known for his extensive thriller/horror background. In 2007 Landon’s film Disturbia was released, which preceded his entry into the Paranormal Activity franchise. The Happy Death Day 2U writer most recently wrote the Vince Vaughn-starring horror comedy Freaky and is currently working on a comedy film titled We Have a Ghost, which stars Stranger Things' David Harbour alongside Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie), Anthony Mackie (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), and Tig Notaro (Army of the Dead).

What Is My Best Friend's Exorcism About?

Fans of Stranger Things and Carrie will enjoy this soft yet spooky movie, which is sure to be a perfect, not-too-scary Halloween season flick. The film's official synopsis is as follows:

The year is 1988. High school sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade. But after an evening of skinny-dipping goes disastrously wrong, Gretchen begins to act… different. She’s moody. She’s irritable. And bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she’s nearby. Abby’s investigation leads her to some startling discoveries - and by the time their story reaches its terrifying conclusion, the fate of Abby and Gretchen will be determined by a single question: Is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil?

Hendrix, the author of the source material, describes the story as Beaches meets The Exorcist. Set in 1980s South Carolina, at a private Christian school in the bible-belt, four best friends, Abby, Gretchen, Margaret, and Glee, plan a night of pizza and swimming at a lakeside cabin as a hot weekend approaches. As many curious teens with overbearing parents might do on a night alone in a cabin, the girls decide to experiment with drugs for the first time and during this fateful trip, Gretchen goes missing. When she’s found the next day, shaking, confused and scared, something has changed. The usually cheerful girl is haunted by voices and the feeling that someone is touching her neck. Abby is the only person who takes Gretchen seriously, but as her condition worsens, Abby’s once best friend begins to turn on her. The confused sophomore knows that something is wrong with her bestie, and instead of losing her to the dark side she decides to do something about it. Set in a time without cell phones, the film will be filled with 80s pop culture and music references, so look forward to hopefully hearing songs from Def Leppard and Queen as well as scenes of the girls dressing up like the pop icon Madonna.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism has a focus on friendship and intensely relatable bullying, as well as touching on diet culture and queerness. Additionally, the weather plays a large part in the story, almost as its own background character helping tell the tale. As Gretchen’s state worsens, the weather outside becomes stormier, painting a picture in the sky that depicts the dark gloom that the characters are going through. While the film is a soft and cheeky comedy, the writers mix in some gruesome horror elements, making this story exactly what viewers want out of an 80s-themed teen scream.