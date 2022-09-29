Collider can exclusively share a new clip from the very 80s-tinged upcoming horror film My Best Friend's Exorcism that centers on best friends Abby (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller) as they take an unsettling walk through a probably cursed building in the dead of night. Excited to jump in and explore the creepy structure, they quickly realize that they may not be alone inside after all.

The clip, titled "Mr. Owl" kicks off with the two friends meeting said owl in the woods on their way to the building. When they arrive in front, however, Abby is none too eager to enter until she gets a pep talk from Gretchen reminding her how much the two love everything scary. Once they step inside, the building already gives off an eerie vibe. With the glowing orange light shining through the window and its shaded, rundown look, the structure feels more like it belongs in the Upside Down from Stranger Things. It's also much bigger than either expected from the front and, when Gretchen sticks a hand into one of the rooms, it almost looks as if the darkness inside is literally spilling out. The two are then startled by a strange noise coming from deeper inside. It sounds neither human nor animal, though Gretchen insists that their friend Margaret (Rachel Ogechi Kanu) must've beaten them to the place to scare them. Instead of leaving, they decide to hide to spook her instead.

Set at the height of the Satanic Panic in 1988, My Best Friend's Exorcism mixes horror and comedy with classic 80s horror and an acid trip. It's based on a book by New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix and follows Abby and Gretchen's friend group from a private Christian school in the bible belt as they enjoy a night of skinny-dipping and drug use at a lakeside cabin. Following their little tour of the absolutely cursed building, Gretchen goes missing and, when they finally find her, she's far from her cheery self. Gretchen has come down with a case of demonic possession, and it's up to her bestie Abby to save her and send the entity back to Hell.

Image via Prime Video

Killing Eve director Damon Thomas directs this homage to the 80s with Jenna Lamia adapting Hendrix's book for Prime Video. The adaptation has actually been in the works since 2018 with Endeavor content eager to capitalize on the more light horror of the novel not long after its release. Rounding out Fisher and Miller's friend group are Kanu and Cathy Ang with Christopher Lowell also on board as the mall exorcist Christian Lemon whom Abby asks for help in saving her friend.

My Best Friend's Exorcism will stream on Prime Video starting on September 30. Check out the new exclusive clip below: