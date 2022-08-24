Collider is happy to reveal brand-new exclusive images for the upcoming Prime Video horror film My Best Friend's Exorcism, an adaptation of the 2016 novel of the same name written Grady Hendrix. The film is set to sneak in right before the start of October as it will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, September 30.

There are two new images that Collider is sharing here, the first focusing on the character of Abby Rivers, played by Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), standing alone in a destroyed and decrepit house, writing carved into the wall. The second image is in a much more safe environment, a light-filled living room with an Ouiji board! Around the board sits Abby with her best friend Gretchen (Amiah Miller), as well as their other friends, Glee (Cathy Ang) and Margaret (Rachel Ogechi Kanu).

The upcoming film takes place in 1988 where two high school best friends Abby and Gretchen find their girls' night out going disastrously wrong, resulting in Gretchen being possessed by a supernatural being. With the help of a mall exorcist named Christian Lemon (Christopher Lowell), Abby must do everything in her power to save her friend from this paranormal force before it is too late.

My Best Friend's Exorcism is directed by Damon Thomas (Penny Dreadful, Killing Eve), adapting a screenplay written by Jenna Lamia (Good Girls, 90210). The film also stars Clayton Royal Johnson (Stranger Things), Erin Ownbey (Long Slow Exhale), Nathan Anderson (First Wives Club), Cynthia Evans (Five Feet Apart), and Cameron Bass (A Crime to Remember). Producers on the project are Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jennifer Semler. This is not the only novel from Hendrix that is set to see an on-screen adaptation as his 2014 novel Horrorstör is also set for a film adaptation with his 2021 novels Southern Book Club and The Final Girl Support Group also being selected for television series adaptation.

My Best Friend's Exorcism will premiere on Prime Video on September 30. Check out the film's official synopsis along with the exclusive new images down below:

