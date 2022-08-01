The year is 2022, and horror fans are eating well. Amazon has announced an official release date for their brand-new feature film adaptation of New York Times best-selling author Grady Hendrix's 2016 novel My Best Friend's Exorcism. Described as a marriage of Bette Midler's Beaches and The Exorcist, the movie, which Hendrix served as creative consultant for, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in September.

There is no better time for the '80s than 2022. With Netflix's Stranger Things still trending a month after its Season 4 finale, and Paper Girls fresh off the press, the iron is sizzling hot for Amazon to release their adaptation of Hendrix's novel My Best Friend's Exorcism. The novel that Jenna Lamia's (Good Girls) screenplay is based on follows two best friends for life ("dearly but not queerly"), Abby Rivers (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen Lang (Amiah Miller), growing up during the satanic panic of the late '80s. In the novel the two have been BFF's since the fourth grade, sharing everything and doing it all together, except for demonic possession. That Gretchen does on her own. After a girl's night gone wrong, one half of the dynamic duo is possessed by the devil, spurring a horror movie romp through the halls of high school, like Mean Girls with more hairspray and death.

Hendrix is a best-selling horror author with a number of lurid novels ripe for the picking. His books aren't often shy about the writer's influences, from this eighties-nostalgia-packed page-turner to his The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires, the latter described as Steel Magnolias meets Dracula. The unabashed camp makes Hendrix's stories ideal for fairly original movie adaptations. His 2014 novel Horrorstör, about a haunted Ikea-inspired ORSK store, is up for a film adaptation, while both Southern Book Club and his 2021 The Final Girl Support Group are each slated for television series.

In 2018 the rights to Hendrix's novel were snagged by Endeavor Content, with equally-campy horror writer and director Christopher Landon, known for Happy Death Day 2U, Freaky and multiple Paranormal Activity's, set to produce. Damon Thomas directed, making My Best Friend's Exorcism his first foray into feature films outside made-for-TV movies, and his series credits include Penny Dreadful, Dracula and Killing Eve.

Joining Fisher and Miller in My Best Friend's Exorcism are Christopher Lowell from Promising Young Woman as Christian Lemon, Clayton Royal Johnson (Stranger Things) as Wallace Stoney, Cathy Ang (And Just Like That...) as Glee Tanaka, and more.

My Best Friend's Exorcism will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 30, just in time for Halloween! Check out the official synopsis below: