Have you been saying a little prayer for more Julia Roberts in your life? Well, your prayer has been answered, because one of her most iconic movies, My Best Friend's Wedding, is being released to 4K UHD for its 25th anniversary. The 4K UHD edition of the film will include many special features including an alternate ending and twenty minutes of deleted scenes. The new 4K UHD edition of My Best Friend's Wedding will be released on December 13, 2022.

When My Best Friend's Wedding was originally released in 1997 it immediately became a classic in the realm of romantic comedies. The film features stellar performances from Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney, with a breakout performance from Cameron Diaz, and a dazzling appearance from Rupert Everett.

Roberts stars as the commitment-phobic restaurant reviewer Jules Potter who, when her best friend Michael announces his engagement to another woman, realizes that he might just be the man for her after all. When Jules is invited to join his wedding, she creates a devious plan to win Michael back from his younger, comically naive fiancé, played by Diaz. It seems like Jules will do anything to win her love back. Well, she'll do anything, it seems, but tell him how she really feels. But as her plans unfurl, chaos and hilarity ensue.

The new 4K UHD release will not only feature the film remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision, but it will also feature All-new Dolby Atmos audio and original theatrical 5.1. In addition to the improved audio and visual features in the film, the new addition will also include twenty minutes of deleted scenes and an alternate ending. As to what the alternate ending could be, well, you'll have to buy the new edition to find out.

The new release will also include several other special features such as "On the Set: My Best Friend’s Wedding", "My Best Friend’s Wedding Album", "Wedding Do’s & Don’ts", "Unveiled: My Best Friend’s Wedding", "Say a Little Prayer for You” Sing-Along, and the theatrical trailer.

The 4K UHD release does not include a Blu-ray™. However, it does include a digital copy for a limited time. The film was directed by P.J. Hogan and was written by Ronald Bass. You can purchase the new 4K UHD edition of My Best Friend’s Wedding on December 13, 2022 (just in time for Christmas).