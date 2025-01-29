Just as Cameron Diaz gets Back in Action opposite Jamie Foxx and Glenn Close, one of her earliest movies is coming to a new streamer. My Best Friend’s Wedding, starring alongside Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman) and Dermot Mulroney, came out in 1997 and is coming to Paramount+ February 1. The rom com starred Roberts as Julianne Porter, the best friend of Mulroney's Michael O'Neal as she comes to support him at the wedding to Diaz’s prim and proper Kimberly Wallace. The only problem is that Julianne is in love with Michael. The rom com sports a Certified Fresh 74% Critic's Score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The Audience Score only trails a percentage behind at 73%.

The logline for My Best Friend’s Wedding is as follows:

"When she receives word that her longtime platonic pal Michael O'Neal is getting married to debutante Kimberly Wallace, food critic Julianne Potter realizes her true feelings for Michael -- and sets out to sabotage the wedding."

